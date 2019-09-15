United Auto Workers to Strike GM's U.S. Factories -- Update

By Nora Naughton and Mike Colias

The United Auto Workers has called for a strike at General Motors Co.'s U.S. factories, its first major work stoppage in more than a decade, as union bargainers press the company to reopen idled plants and improve wages and benefits for rank-and-file members.

Union officials voted Sunday morning to authorize the nationwide walkout, which will begin at midnight Sunday, after negotiations for a new four-year labor contract hit an impasse. UAW leadership is instructing roughly 46,000 blue-collar factory workers at 31 GM plants to either walk off the job or stay home until further notice.

The UAW represents nearly 150,000 factory workers at U.S. factories operated by GM, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

The 84-year-old union targeted GM first to negotiate a new labor agreement, aiming to use it as a template to reach similar deals with the other two car companies. It let its contract with GM lapse Saturday at midnight, clearing the way for work stoppage, while extending the existing agreements with Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

Terry Dittes, the UAW's top bargainer in negotiations with GM, said the decision to strike wasn't taken lightly and was seen as a last resort as the two sides remained far apart on key issues.

"Today, we stand strong and say with one voice we are standing up for our members and for the fundamental rights of working class people," he told reporters at a press conference in Detroit, following the union leadership meeting.

The union's striking power is the most extreme move at its disposal during bargaining and has been used more sparingly in recent history. The union has only called two strikes at GM in the last 21 years and a prolonged walkout can quickly take a financial toll on the company because auto makers only book revenue once a vehicle is shipped from the factory to a dealership.

An assembly-plant shutdown can cost auto makers an estimated $1.3 million for every hour it is offline, according to the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Center for Automotive Research.

The UAW last called a strike on GM in 2007 over unresolved job security issues. Some 73,000 workers at GM's more than 80 facilities at the time walked off the job for two days.

While it is unclear how long the work stoppage will last, the union's strike fund now exceeds $750 million, giving it plenty of money to pay workers while they're out on the picket line. UAW leaders also increased the strike pay in January from $250 to $275 a week for each worker, an early sign it was preparing for a walkout

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com