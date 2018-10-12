Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China's Auto Sales Face First Annual Decline in Decades -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

By Trefor Moss

SHANGHAI--Auto sales in China fell for the third straight month in September, as the country's auto sector confronts what looks likely to be its first yearly decline in passenger-car sales in almost three decades.

Fragile consumer confidence in the face of a falling stock market and U.S.-China trade tensions led to weak sales for most auto makers, as Chinese vehicle sales fell 11.6% year over year to 2.39 million in September, the government-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Friday.

That followed declines of 4% and 3.8% in July and August, respectively. Overall, sales increased 1.5% in the first nine months of the year, compared with the same period last year, thanks to a strong performance in the first half.

"We underestimated the impact" of China's slowing economy, said Xu Haidong, the association's assistant secretary-general. It had forecast auto-sales growth of 3% this year, but he said that is now unrealistic.

Passenger-car sales fell 12% year over year to 2.06 million, falling 7.6% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

China's passenger-car market is facing its first annual sales decline since 1990, Nomura Securities Co. said in a research note Thursday. It forecast a full-year sales drop of 1.6%, and a 7.5% decline in the fourth quarter. Consumers worried about the state of the economy were delaying vehicle purchases, it said.

Commercial vehicle sales fell 8.4% year over year in September, though overall commercial sales grew 6.3% in the first nine months of the year.

Electric cars provided the only bright spot, up 55% year over year. Sales of electric cars rose 81% to 721,000 in the first nine months of the year.

The recent stagnation in Chinese sales is a shock to the system for auto makers used to depending on China for global growth. As recently as 2016, passenger-car sales grew by 15%; last year they rose 1.4%.

Foreign auto makers were hit hard. General Motors Co.'s China sales declined 15% in the third quarter year over year. Ford Motor Co. suffered a 43% slide in September sales, while Volkswagen AG's VW-brand cars lost 11% and Honda Motor Co. reported a 6% drop.

Most Chinese auto makers also lost ground, though Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. bucked the trend, with sales increasing 14% in September and 37% in the first nine months of the year.

The last time Chinese auto sales declined for three successive months, in mid-2015, Beijing stepped in by halving its light-vehicle sales tax to 5%, a move that helped revive the market.

The tax has since gone back up to 10%, giving officials the option of repeating its 2015 stimulus measure. However, there is no sign of the government agreeing to another tax cut, said the automobile manufacturer association's Mr. Xu.

The U.S.-China trade dispute is one concern weighing on consumers, who fear its potential to affect the national economy. Analysts say credit curbs have also made it more difficult for people to borrow money to buy cars.

Even flagging stock prices are deterring some consumers: The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen by more than a quarter since this year's high in late January.

Wang Huan, a consultant with insurer AIA Group Ltd. in Beijing, had been preparing to trade in his Porsche Cayenne for a new luxury vehicle, possibly a Bentley, until share prices nose-dived.

"I had to give up on the plan because yields on my stock investments fell sharply," he said. "I'll reconsider after I make some more money, hopefully in two or three years. I guess my Cayenne does the job."

Even auto makers not directly affected by the trade fight say it has dealt a blow to their sales.

Jaguar Land Rover said this week that it would halt production at one of its U.K. plants for two weeks in response to flagging sales, especially in China, where September sales slumped by 46% year over year. In a statement, the company blamed "ongoing market uncertainty resulting from import duty changes and continued trade tensions" for curbing demand among Chinese consumers.

The company's poor performance in China comes despite a July reduction in tariffs from 25% to 15%, which was expected to help importers of premium vehicles such as the British auto maker.

Lin Zhu in Beijing contributed to this article.

Write to Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -5.22% 2583.46 End-of-day quote.-22.04%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.11% 8.81 Delayed Quote.-29.38%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.89% 32.31 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -3.80% 3085 End-of-day quote.-21.40%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.25% 142.22 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
02:10pChina's Auto Sales Face First Annual Decline in Decades -- Update
DJ
10/11EXCLUSIVE - REVERSE GEAR : China car dealers push for tax cut as auto growth sta..
RE
10/11Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
RE
10/10T. Rowe Price raises bet on Tesla in vote of confidence for Musk
RE
10/10GENERAL MOTORS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
10/10GENERAL MOTORS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
10/10GENERAL MOTORS : YourMechanic Expands Internationally, Builds out Fleet Manageme..
AQ
10/10GENERAL MOTORS : Names Security, Intelligence Expert Jami Miscik to Board
DJ
10/10GENERAL MOTORS : GM appoints former CIA official Jami Miscik to its board
RE
10/10GENERAL MOTORS : Jami Miscik Appointed to GM Board of Directors
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:05aChina auto sales plummet 
10/11My Oh My, Has Fixed Income Really Died? 
10/11INTERACTIVE BROKERS - EUROPE : The Week Ahead 
10/10Stop Comparing Tesla To Legacy Automakers - Tesla Is Far More Attractive 
10/10Greenlight Capital's (David Einhorn) Q3 2018 Letter 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 9 849 M
Net income 2018 7 522 M
Finance 2018 5 178 M
Yield 2018 4,88%
P/E ratio 2018 5,79
P/E ratio 2019 5,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 45 586 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,5 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ammann President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.18%45 586
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.63%191 452
VOLKSWAGEN-15.60%80 741
DAIMLER-25.57%65 376
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.43%56 030
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.40%49 702
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.