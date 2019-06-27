Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : 2018 Sustainability Report Details GM's Drive for Safer, Better, More Sustainable Personal Mobility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:35am EDT

2019-06-27


DETROIT - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today released 'Transformation in Progress,' its ninth annual sustainability report to update employees, investors, policymakers, advocacy groups and customers on the aggressive moves the company made in 2018 to achieve its vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. The report also extensively covers GM's drive to build a world-class, inclusive and customer-focused culture with strong corporate governance and transparency.

'For years, we have said that the auto industry is experiencing more change today than in the past 50 years. That pace of change is only accelerating,' said Mary Barra, General Motors chairman and CEO. 'With the right team, technology, resources and scale to achieve our vision, I believe the only thing that can stop us is not acting quickly enough. Disruption creates uncertainty, but it also creates vast possibilities that will lead to a better world.'

Results from the 2018 report include:

  • GM reduced its manufacturing carbon intensity since 2010 - three years ahead of its goal. GM set a new goal to reduce emissions by 31% by 2030 compared to a 2010 baseline, consistent with the level of decarbonization required by science-based methodology.
  • Renewable energy powers 20% of GM's electricity needs today and will power 100% by 2050.
  • Cars being tested by Cruise, GM's self-driving, ride-hailing subsidiary, drove 3.5 times more miles in 2018 than in 2017. That underscores the tremendous progress the company is making toward the commercial introduction of self-driving cars - a key part of its zero-crashes vision. Cruise secured commitments for more than $5 billion of external investment, demonstrating the high level of confidence in its vision.
  • Cadillac will be GM's lead brand for electrification technologies, and the company will double its engineering resources focused on EV and AV programs in the next two years.
  • GM is the first automotive company to commit to the future of sourcing sustainable natural rubber for tires to mitigate deforestation and its effects on climate change.
  • Chevrolet debuted an industry-first Buckle to Drive feature in the 2020 Traverse to help young drivers develop safe driving habits by reminding them to buckle up every time they get behind the wheel.
  • GM supported initiatives promoting STEM education, vehicle and road safety and community development via grant funding in 28 states, serving 1.4 million individuals.
  • GM ranks 14th and industry-highest on the JUST 100, a ranking of companies whose business behaviors align with priorities of the American public in environment, social and ethical factors.
  • GM ranks first worldwide on Equileap's 2018 Gender Equality in the Workplace.
  • GM is the fourth most transparent S&P 500 company for ESG disclosure as evaluated by HIP Investor.

Learn more about the ways General Motors is driving value through environmental, community and governance factors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
09:35aGENERAL MOTORS : 2018 Sustainability Report Details GM's Drive for Safer, Better..
PU
12:58aCorporations take it on the chin in first Democratic debate
RE
06/26ALPINE ELECTRONICS OF AMERICA, INC. : Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Sup..
PR
06/26GENERAL MOTORS : GM to Invest Additional $20 Million in Texas Plant Ahead of All..
AQ
06/25GENERAL MOTORS : GM to Invest Additional $20 Million in Texas Plant Ahead of All..
PU
06/25GENERAL MOTORS : GM to upgrade assembly plants ahead of new pickup, SUV lines
AQ
06/25GM to spend $20 million more on equipment upgrade at Arlington plant
RE
06/25GENERAL MOTORS : DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in General Motor..
AQ
06/22GENERAL MOTORS : T/CCI Manufacturing hires Erik Huyghe, Detroit-Based Specialist..
AQ
06/20Global In-vehicle Apps Market 2019 Daimler, Ford Motor, General Motors, Hyund..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 703 M
Net income 2019 8 681 M
Finance 2019 6 183 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 6,27
P/E ratio 2020 6,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 54 083 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 45,9 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.99%54 083
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.01%173 982
VOLKSWAGEN6.18%84 786
DAIMLER AG4.80%58 581
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 732
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.46%44 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About