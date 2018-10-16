General Motors : 2019 Camaro Is Awesome in Shock

SEMA show car previews new exterior color and expanded range of accessories 2018-10-16



DETROIT - Chevrolet today previewed a new Shock yellow exterior color for the 2019 Camaro. It will be available in early 2019.

The color made its debut on a 2019 Camaro SS show car that will be on display at the SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, where it will be shown with new accessories and performance parts available from Chevrolet dealers.

'There's a fresh look for the 2019 Camaro, which is restyled, reinvigorated and offers more choices and new technologies,' said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet Car and Crossover Marketing. 'It's the perfect canvas for personalization, and the new Shock color and available accessories demonstrate only some of the possibilities customers have to make the Camaro entirely theirs.'

The expanded portfolio of accessories and performance parts includes second-generation ground effects, a black wing spoiler, fuel door with exposed carbon-fiber insert, black Camaro fender badges, 50-state-legal cold-air induction kits, RECARO® performance seats, Brembo® six-piston front brake upgrade kit and 1LE suspension components.*

The Chevrolet accessories and performance parts were designed by the same designers and engineers responsible for the Camaro itself, for seamless design and performance integration. The accessories and parts were also validated to the same rigorous standards as the factory-installed components, and their installation does not void the new-vehicle limited warranty.

Customers can shop online for the parts at Chevrolet.com/accessories and choose home or dealer delivery, as well as select dealer installation.

The Camaro SS Shock show vehicle also features concept front-end styling that includes a relocated bowtie emblem and concept hood/fender graphics. It will be joined in the Chevrolet SEMA display by a personalized Camaro LT convertible, shown in new Satin Steel Grey Metallic and featuring concept red accents and additional accessories.

Camaro for 2019

New front-end styling on LS, LT and SS models, including the fascia, grille, dual-element headlamps, hood and new LED signature lighting, puts a new face on the 2019 Camaro. The ZL1 model retains its airflow optimized front-end styling, while the RS package also receives unique headlamps and lighting signature.

At the rear, new LED taillamps are incorporated in a more sculptured execution of Chevrolet's signature dual-element design. Red lenses are featured on LS and LT, with RS, SS and ZL1 featuring dark-tinted neutral-density (clear) lenses.

Additional highlights include:

An all-new Turbo 1LE model that rounds out Camaro's performance lineup.

A new 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission offered on Camaro SS, featuring launch control and line lock.

New wheel designs.

New Chevrolet infotainment systems, including enhanced available navigation.

New available full-display rearview camera mirror.

New available Forward Collision Alert.

Along with Shock, the 2019 Camaro color palette also includes new Crush, Riverside Blue Metallic, Shadow Grey Metallic and Satin Steel Grey Metallic.

The 2019 Camaro show cars join more than a dozen Chevrolet vehicle concepts at the SEMA Show, along with the latest accessories, performance parts and crate engines for new and vintage Chevrolet vehicles.

*Accessories installed by an authorized GM Dealer will be covered, parts and labor, for the longer of the following: a) 12 months/12,000 miles (whichever comes first), or b) the balance of the applicable portion of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. See your dealer for details. Accessories (i) purchased at a dealership (but not installed by a dealer), (ii) shipped directly to a customer, or (iii) not requiring installation, will receive the standard GM Dealer Parts Warranty of 12 months from the date of purchase, parts only, regardless of miles. Associated Accessories are provided by independent companies and are not warranted by GM or its dealers. The independent company providing an Associated Accessory, rather than GM, is responsible for the safety and quality of Associated Accessories.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.