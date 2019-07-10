General Motors : 25-NSE

|
UNITED STATES
OMB APPROVAL
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB Number:
3235-0080
Washington, D.C. 20549
Expires:
December 31, 2014
Estimated average burden
FORM 25
hours per response:
1.7
NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION
UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
Commission File Number 001-34960
Issuer: General Motors Co
Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC
(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)
Address: 300 Renaissance Center
Detroit MICHIGAN 48265
Telephone number:
(313) 667-7802
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)
Class B Warrants (Expiring July 10, 2019)
(Description of class of securities)
Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:
17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)
17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)
17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)
17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)
Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1
Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the
requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.
Pursuant to the requirements fo the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
2019-07-10
By
Christopher Rances
Senior Analyst
Date
Name
Title
-
Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. SeeGeneral Instructions.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on July 22, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2) That the entire class of this security was redeemed or paid at maturity or retirement on July 10, 2019. Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants Agreement, the Class B Warrants of General Motors Company expires on July 10, 2019. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) share of Common Stock of General Motors Company at an exercise price of $18.33 per share. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 8, 2019.
