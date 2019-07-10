Log in
09:58aGENERAL MOTORS : 2020 Buick Enclave Adds New Tech, Style and a Back Massage
PU
09:37aGENERAL MOTORS : 25-nse
PU
07/09Emissions rules and electric shift to spur car engines M&A
RE
General Motors : 25-NSE

07/10/2019 | 09:37am EDT

UNITED STATES

OMB APPROVAL

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB Number:

3235-0080

Washington, D.C. 20549

Expires:

December 31, 2014

Estimated average burden

FORM 25

hours per response:

1.7

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION

UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-34960

Issuer: General Motors Co

Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

Address: 300 Renaissance Center

Detroit MICHIGAN 48265

Telephone number:

(313) 667-7802

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

Class B Warrants (Expiring July 10, 2019)

(Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1

Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the

requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements fo the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

2019-07-10

By

Christopher Rances

Senior Analyst

Date

Name

Title

  • Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. SeeGeneral Instructions.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on July 22, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2) That the entire class of this security was redeemed or paid at maturity or retirement on July 10, 2019. Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants Agreement, the Class B Warrants of General Motors Company expires on July 10, 2019. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) share of Common Stock of General Motors Company at an exercise price of $18.33 per share. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on July 8, 2019.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:37:03 UTC
