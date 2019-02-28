General Motors : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549-1004

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) February 11, 2019

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

DELAWARE 001-34960 27-0756180 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 300 Renaissance Center, Detroit, Michigan 48265-3000 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(313) 667-1500

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(d) On February 11, 2019, General Motors Company ("GM" or the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K"), which announced the appointment of Wesley G. "Wes" Bush to GM's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective February 11, 2019. At the time of the Initial 8-K, the Board had not yet determined committee assignments for Mr. Bush.

In accordance with instruction no. 2 of the Instructions to Item 5.02 of Form 8-K, the Company is filing this amendment to the Initial 8-K to disclose that on February 26, 2019, the Board designated Mr. Bush as a member of the Executive Compensation Committee and the Finance Committee, effective on that date.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(Registrant)

By:

/s/ Rick E. Hansen Rick E. Hansen

Assistant General Counsel and Corporate SecretaryDate: February 28, 2019