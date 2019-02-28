Log in
General Motors : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K

0
02/28/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549-1004

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) February 11, 2019

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

DELAWARE

001-34960

27-0756180

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

300 Renaissance Center, Detroit, Michigan

48265-3000

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(313) 667-1500

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(d) On February 11, 2019, General Motors Company ("GM" or the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K"), which announced the appointment of Wesley G. "Wes" Bush to GM's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective February 11, 2019. At the time of the Initial 8-K, the Board had not yet determined committee assignments for Mr. Bush.

In accordance with instruction no. 2 of the Instructions to Item 5.02 of Form 8-K, the Company is filing this amendment to the Initial 8-K to disclose that on February 26, 2019, the Board designated Mr. Bush as a member of the Executive Compensation Committee and the Finance Committee, effective on that date.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(Registrant)

By:

/s/ Rick E. Hansen Rick E. Hansen

Assistant General Counsel and Corporate SecretaryDate: February 28, 2019

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 22:51:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 6,50
P/E ratio 2020 6,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 56 379 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.58%56 379
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.37%199 595
VOLKSWAGEN9.17%87 798
DAIMLER AG15.18%64 348
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.01%54 924
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.61%51 904
