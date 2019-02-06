General Motors : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company for the past year

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
INDEX
Page
PART I
Item 1.
Business 1
Item 1A.
Risk Factors 10
Item 1B.
Unresolved Staff Comments 17
Item 2.
Properties 17
Item 3.
Legal Proceedings 17
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures 17
PART II
Item 5.
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 17
Item 6.
Selected Financial Data 18
Item 7.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 19
Item 7A.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 41
Item 8.
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 47
Consolidated Income Statements 47
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 47
Consolidated Balance Sheets 48
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 49
Consolidated Statements of Equity 50
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 51
Note 1.
Nature of Operations and Basis of Presentation 51
Note 2.
Significant Accounting Policies 51
Note 3.
Revenue 60
Note 4.
Marketable and Other Securities 61
Note 5.
GM Financial Receivables and Transactions 62
Note 6.
Inventories 64
Note 7.
Equipment on Operating Leases 64
Note 8.
Equity in Net Assets of Nonconsolidated Affiliates 64
Note 9.
Property 67
Note 10.
Goodwill and Intangible Assets 67
Note 11.
Variable Interest Entities 68
Note 12.
Accrued and Other Liabilities 68
Note 13.
Automotive and GM Financial Debt 69
Note 14.
Derivative Financial Instruments 71
Note 15.
Pensions and Other Postretirement Benefits 72
Note 16.
Commitments and Contingencies 78
Note 17.
Income Taxes 82
Note 18.
Restructuring and Other Initiatives 86
Note 19.
Interest Income and Other Non-Operating Income 87
Note 20.
Stockholders' Equity and Noncontrolling Interests 87
Note 21.
Earnings Per Share 89
Note 22.
Discontinued Operations 90
Note 23.
Stock Incentive Plans 92
Note 24.
Supplementary Quarterly Financial Information (Unaudited) 93
Note 25.
Segment Reporting 94
Page
Note 26.
Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 97
Item 9.
Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 98
Item 9A.
Controls and Procedures 98
Item 9B.
Other Information 99
PART III
Item 10.
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 100
Item 11.
Executive Compensation 100
Item 12.
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 100
Item 13.
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence 100
Item 14.
Principal Accountant Fees and Services 100
PART IV
Item 15.
Exhibits 101
Item 16.
Form 10-K Summary 104
Signatures 105
PART I
Item 1. Business
General Motors Company (sometimes referred to as we, our, us, ourselves, the Company, General Motors, or GM) was incorporated as a Delaware corporation in 2009. We design, build and sell trucks, crossovers, cars and automobile parts worldwide. We also provide automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial). Except for per share amounts or as otherwise specified, amounts presented within tables are stated in millions.
On July 31, 2017 we closed the sale of the Opel and Vauxhall businesses and certain other assets in Europe (the Opel/Vauxhall Business) to Peugeot, S.A. (PSA Group). On October 31, 2017 we closed the sale of the European financing subsidiaries and branches (the Fincos, and together with the Opel/Vauxhall Business, the European Business) to Banque PSA Finance S.A. and BNP Paribas Personal Finance S.A. The European Business is presented as discontinued operations in our consolidated financial statements for all periods presented. Unless otherwise indicated, information in this report relates to our continuing operations.
Automotive Our automotive operations meet the demands of our customers through our automotive segments: GM North America (GMNA) and GM International (GMI). GMNA meets the demands of customers in North America with vehicles developed, manufactured and/or marketed under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands. GMI primarily meets the demands of customers outside North America with vehicles developed, manufactured and/or marketed under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Holden brands. We also have equity ownership stakes in entities that meet the demands of customers in other countries, primarily in China, with vehicles developed, manufactured and/or marketed under the Baojun, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Jiefang and Wuling brands.
In addition to the vehicles we sell through our dealer network to retail customers, we also sell vehicles directly or through our dealer network to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies and governments. Our customers can obtain a wide range of aftersale vehicle services and products through our dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories and extended service warranties.
Competitive Position and Vehicle Sales The principal factors that determine consumer vehicle preferences in the markets in which we operate include overall vehicle design, price, quality, available options, safety, reliability, fuel economy and functionality. Market leadership in individual countries in which we compete varies widely.
We present both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and our market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. Government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to our revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the year ended December 31, 2018 36% of our wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
GMNA(a) GMI(b) Total
3,5551,152 4,707
75.5%24.5% 100.0%
3,5111,267 4,778
73.5%26.5% 100.0%
-
(a) Wholesale vehicle sales related to transactions with the European Business were insignificant for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.
-
(b) Wholesale vehicle sales include 131 and 128 vehicles related to transactions with the European Business for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.
Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales, such as sales to large and small businesses, governments, and daily rental car companies; and (3) vehicles used by dealers in their businesses, including courtesy transportation vehicles. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue we
recognize during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for our vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by GM's dealers, distributors, and joint ventures, commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data, and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.
The following table summarizes total industry vehicle sales and our related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
Industry
GMMarket ShareIndustry
GMMarket ShareIndustry
GMMarket Share
North America United States Other
Total North America(a)
3,835 21,529
536 3,490
16.7%14.0% 16.2%
3,986 21,556
574 3,576
17.1%14.4% 16.6%
17,8863,04317.0%
3,993 21,879
587 14.7% 3,63016.6%
Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa China(b)
Other(c)
22,252
555
13.8%2.5%
21,287
629
14.3%3.0%
28,2743,91413.8%
20,602
Total in GM markets Total Europe
11.2% -%
11.8% 3.6%
74,428 18,620
Cars
Trucks Crossovers
Total United States
5,361 5,3616,972 17,694
560 1,3601,034 2,954
10.4% 25.4%14.8%
16.7%
6,145 5,0416,384 17,570
709 1,328965 3,002
11.5% 26.3%15.1%
17.1%
6,897 4,9116,078 17,886
-
890 12.9%
-
1,32527.0%
-
828 13.6%
-
3,04317.0%
China(b)
SGMS
SGMW and FAW-GM Total China
26,466
|
1,749
|
1,906
|
1,806
|
1,896
|
2,135
|
2,108
4,041
3,645
13.8%
28,231
14.3%
28,274
3,91413.8%
__________
(a) Sales of Opel/Vauxhall outside of Europe were insignificant in the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.
-
(b) Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS), SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW) and FAW-GM Light Duty Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. (FAW-GM). In the year ended December 31, 2016 wholesale volumes were used for Industry, GM and Market Share. Our total vehicle sales in China were 3,871 in the year ended December 31, 2016.
-
(c) Includes Industry and GM sales in India and South Africa where we ceased vehicle sales for those domestic markets as of December 31, 2017.
-
(d) Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.
In the year ended December 31, 2018 we estimate we had the number one market share in each of North America and South America, and the number three market share in the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, which included the number two market share in China. Refer to the Overview in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) for discussion on changes in market share by region.
