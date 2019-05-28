Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Bechtel to build EV charging stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
A General Motors sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai

(Reuters) - General Motors said on Tuesday it will partner with construction firm Bechtel Corp to build fast-charging stations across the United States for electric vehicles, and is seeking investors to fund the collaboration.

The automaker said the partnership was at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) stage and the business structure for the tie-up had not yet been finalised.

"This collaboration and future build-out will help alleviate issues with customers' range anxiety by leveraging GM and Bechtel's scale, flexibility and proprietary data to provide chargers in locations convenient to EV customers," General Motors told Reuters.

The company declined to disclose the names of any investors it is currently in talks with.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
03:16pGENERAL MOTORS : Bechtel to build EV charging stations
RE
12:58pFrance wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
RE
12:51pFrance wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
RE
11:08aGENERAL MOTORS : Bridgestone Corporation Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 ..
PR
08:02aGENERAL MOTORS : XPO Logistics Wins GM Supplier of the Year Award
AQ
07:19aCONTINENTAL : Tire Recognised by General Motors as Supplier of the Year for Thir..
AQ
06:42aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Oshawa 2.0 marks a first for the automaker
AQ
05/27Adjudicator says any security defence of U.S. auto tariffs at WTO 'very diffi..
RE
05/27AUTO INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION : mega-mergers and alliances
RE
05/26Fiat Chrysler's Italian headaches show challenges of global tie-up
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 920 M
Net income 2019 8 693 M
Finance 2019 6 183 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 5,77
P/E ratio 2020 6,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 49 814 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.05%195 187
VOLKSWAGEN3.70%81 217
DAIMLER AG3.90%57 079
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.82%46 369
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.46%45 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About