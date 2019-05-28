General Motors : Bridgestone Corporation Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone), was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony recently held in Detroit. This is the 17th time and fourth consecutive year Bridgestone has received the award.

"We are honored once again to receive this award as it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teammates globally to design best-in-class products that meet and exceed the needs of our customers," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "We have a longstanding partnership with GM and look forward to continuing to work together to deliver future mobility solutions."

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, the company is dedicated to improving the way people live, work, move and play in all of the communities it calls home.

About General Motors:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

