General Motors : Cadillac Reverses Out of the Big Apple

09/30/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

By Spencer Jakab

Well, that is one way to attract new talent.

The new boss of Cadillac, the luxury division of General Motors, put a brave face on the company's office-location reversal, which will see its headquarters move from chic Manhattan to the suburb of Warren, Mich. Being in New York temporarily helped it attract employees it might not have, he said.

Now, if those employees want to keep their jobs, they can move. On the bright side, the third largest city in Michigan has about 15% of New York City's population density, giving the transfers more opportunity to drive the cars they market. Only 8% of households there get by without a car. compared with over half of those in the Big Apple. On the other hand, fewer may be luxury rides. The average household income in Warren is $46,000, less than a third what it is in Manhattan -- and about the price of the average Cadillac.

Write to Spencer Jakab at spencer.jakab@wsj.com

