General Motors : Cadillac Teases Future of V-Series Performance Legacy

The Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R came home fourth in today's running of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Acura Sports Car Challenge at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Cadillac Mid-Ohio finishing order:

4. No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R

6. No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

7. No. 84 JDC/Miller Motorsport Cadillac DPi-V.R

8. No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R

9. No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R

10. No. 85 JDC/Miller Motorsport Cadillac DPi-V.R

The pace of the Mid-Ohio round of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship was fast from the drop of the green flag. The two-hour-and-40-minute race went off with one late race caution period. The qualifying session proved that the turbo cars had the pace on the day with the No. 6 Acura winning the race with only four DPi cars on the lead lap.

Pipo Derani handed the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R over to Felipe Nasr in the same position as they qualified, fourth. Nasr held the position and came to the back of the third place running Mazda in the closing minutes of the race. However, he passed a car under the only caution period of the race and had to serve a drive-thru penalty, but it didn't affect the fourth-place classification at the checker.

'I felt overall it was a good day in the car,' Nasr said. 'We started fourth and Pipo had a good start, getting up to third. But we didn't' have the pace of those guys. We did all we could, every stop from the team was perfect. I had that Mazda in my sights to get on the podium, but I got held up for several laps by a lapped car and by the time I caught up to fight for a podium, we had the issue with the pass in a yellow zone. I had given the position back already, but we still had to serve the penalty. So that cost us a bit. Big picture, we are coming out of Mid-Ohio with good points and building on this strong package we have with this Whelen Cadillac. I'm pleased, and looking forward to returning to Detroit and hopefully getting back up on top there again.'

Jordan Taylor and Renger Van Der Zande finished sixth in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R.

'I think, all things considered, we knew this was probably going to be our toughest race of the year, so, leaving here with sixth place isn't the end of the world,' Taylor said. 'We made up points on the 5 car, we only lost a couple to the 31 and the 7, who we're close to in the championship. Damage control was kind of the name of the game today, judging by our pace, but I think leaving with sixth we can be somewhat happy and go to Detroit, where we should be pretty strong.'

Stephen Simpson and Simon Trummer finished seventh in the No. 84 JDC/Miller Cadillac DPi-V.R.

'If feels like a lot of work for a seventh-place finish,' Simpson said. 'The JDC/Miller Motorsport guys have been working very hard. We have been taking a step forward each session we go out. Simon did a great job in his two stints today. We just need to keep improving as a team and the results will come.'

Misha Goikhberg and Tristan Vautier came to checker in tenth today in the No. 85 JDC/Miller Cadillac DPi-V.R.

'We were caught up in the pack from the beginning and it is very difficult to pass here,' Vautier said. 'We really didn't get an opportunity to make up any positions. It is a shame. We made some progress this weekend. We were actually better in mixed conditions, but not as good in the race. We still have some work to do. I thought we were a little stronger in Long Beach,'

Will Owen and Kyle Kaiser drover the No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to a ninth place finish.

'Overall I am really happy with our race here at Mid-Ohio,' Kaiser said. 'Will (Owen) had a great start to the race, putting up a good fight with the cars around him. I am really proud of his run. When I got in the car the crew did two great flawless stops, so hats off to the crew. The hardest part to this race was just getting through the traffic. With all of the classes running here on a smaller track there were not as many places to pass which makes it really challenging. Traffic management was the name of the game for this race figuring out where to pass and where you can't and where to put the car, so it was a great learning experience for me. There is a lot to gain and a lot to learn so hopefully I will have a chance back in our #50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R car later this season.'

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitors will travel to Detroit for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, May 31 to June 1.

Photo credit: Cadillac/Richard Prince

Cadillac DPi-V.R racing history, in 2018 the Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R won the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona; Cadillac won the IMSA Prototype Manufacturer Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac drivers Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr win IMSA Prototype Drivers' Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac wins the IMSA Prototype Team Championship; Cadillac wins Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup (TPNAEC) Manufacturer Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac drivers Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr win TPNAEC Drivers' Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac wins TPNAEC team championship. In 2017 Cadillac teams won every title in the inaugural season of the IMSA DPi formula including: Cadillac wins DPi manufacturer championship; Cadillac wins TPNAEC (Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup) manufacturer title; Jordan and Ricky Taylor 2017 IMSA WeatherTech DPi driver champions; Konica Minolta Cadillac team champions; Mustang Sampling Cadillac drivers Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi and Filipe Albuquerque won the TPNAEC DPi driver championship; Mustang Sampling Cadillac won the TPNAEC DPi team championship; Whelen Engineering drivers Dane Cameron and Eric Curran finish second in the driver's championship; Mustang Sampling Cadillac drivers Joao Barbosa and Christian Fittipaldi finish third in the driver's championship; Cadillac teams combine to win seven races in 2017: Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Long Beach, Circuit of the Americas, Detroit, Watkins Glen, and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

A leading luxury auto brand since 1902, Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio that features distinctive design and technology. Today Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio featuring distinctive design and technology. More information on Cadillac appears at www.cadillac.com. Cadillac's media website with information, images and video can be found at media.cadillac.com.

Social media: Facebook, GM; Facebook.com/Cadillac V-Performance; Instagram and Twitter: @Cadillac; @Cadillacv-performance; @CadillacVPerfo1; #cadillac; #cadillacracing