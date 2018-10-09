General Motors : Chevy “Walks” for Eighth Year in Fight Against Breast Cancer

Brand's support key component of new community initiative, Chevy Cares 2018-10-10



DETROIT - Chevrolet and General Motors employees continue contributions toward the battle against breast cancer by supporting the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® for the eighth consecutive year.

Chevrolet supports those affected by breast cancer as well as their families during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® activities including employee walk participation, customer engagement and event sponsorships.

This year Chevy pledges to donate $5 for every social media post showing support for those affected by breast cancer using the hashtag #IDriveFor during the month of October (up to $400,000.)

All contributions resulting from Chevrolet's #IDriveFor campaign and other Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® initiatives help the American Cancer Society fund efforts to end breast cancer including research, education for health care professionals, screening guidelines and promotion for early detection.

Chevrolet's continued support for breast cancer awareness is one of the major initiatives that underpins the brand's new community focused marketing platform, Chevy Cares. Chevy Cares will also encompass the brand's efforts that support military members and their families, youth sports and relief assistance in areas where Chevrolet and its dealers work and live.

'We know that when we support causes that our employees, dealers and consumers are passionate about it helps bring communities together,' said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president, Chevrolet Marketing. 'We are proud to roll out Chevy Cares as a unifying effort that will allow us and our dealers to do even more in the communities where we live and work, including building on the success of our partnership with the American Cancer Society to raise even more awareness and financial support for breast cancer research.'

Chevrolet will participate in national, regional and local events and activities throughout the month of October and encourages all to get involved with a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer local walk to support those affected by breast cancer.

#IDriveFor Social Media Campaign

Chevrolet will support the partnership through a social media engagement program in October that encourages people to share whom they drive in support of by using the hashtag #IDriveFor. Chevrolet will contribute $5 for every social post (up to $400,000) on Twitter or Instagram using #IDriveFor.

Team Chevrolet Motorsports

Chevrolet will donate $350 (up to $50,000) for each caution lap taken by this year's Team Chevy-commissioned pink Chevrolet Camaro SS Pace Car. The donations will occur at two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 14 and Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 28.

Chevrolet and GM employee walks

Employees across the country are participating in local Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks by gathering co-workers, family and friends to show their support. A number of employees will participate in the Detroit walk at Hart Plaza near the GM Renaissance Center on Saturday, Oct. 13. To learn more about the Detroit event, please visit the event page.

Chevrolet dealership walks

Hundreds of dealerships are sponsoring teams in community walks throughout October. Those interested in participating in a Making Strides for Breast Cancer walk in their community can visit www.makingstrideswalk.org.

