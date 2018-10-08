Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Motors : China sales go into reverse as market stalls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 10:35am CEST
New cars are seen at a parking lot of GM car park in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co's quarterly sales in China fell for the first time in over a year, hit by faltering economic growth and a wider slowdown in the world's biggest auto market amid a whipsawing trade war with the United States.

The U.S. carmaker sold 835,934 vehicles in the third quarter ended September, down a sharp 14.9 percent from a year earlier, which the firm said was due to a "softening" vehicle market and issues shifting to a new engine system with its Buick brand.

"The major reasons are a softening market, slowing lower-tier cities, Buick's engine change-over and a strong Q3 last year," a Shanghai-based GM spokeswoman said. She added the fall was not linked to trade tensions.

The fall marks the maiden drop since the first quarter of 2017, when GM's China sales fell 5.2 percent. GM switched to reporting only quarterly China sales earlier this year, scrapping monthly sales figures it had previously revealed.

China's automobile sales have been falling more broadly in recent months, with a slowing economy and trade frictions making consumers cautious about spending, an industry body said last month.

GM has been shifting its Buick cars to a new type of more efficient three-cylinder engine to meet emissions targets, which Chinese dealers told Reuters had hit sales because consumers were not yet convinced by the smaller engines.

"Many consumers still have concerns because they read negative comments about three-cylinder technology online, which aren't really fair," said a sales manager surnamed Hu at a Buick dealer in Zhejiang province.

China, the world's largest auto market, is critical for the U.S. carmaker. It sold over 4 million vehicles in the country last year, even more than it sold in the North Americas market.

GM's sales in China inched up 0.7 percent in the second quarter of the year, slowing from an 8 percent rise in the January-March quarter.

GM's joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will also recall over 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from Oct. 20 due to a defect with the suspension system, a Chinese regulator said earlier this month.

China's main auto industry body, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), is set to reveal September auto sales later this week.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, Norihiko Shirouzu and Yilei Sun; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
10:35aGENERAL MOTORS : China sales go into reverse as market stalls
RE
10/07GENERAL MOTORS : In 1948, Framingham got GM and a legacy of health innovation
AQ
10/07GENERAL MOTORS : 'Typical American town' picked to host study In 1948, Framingha..
AQ
10/06HONDA MOTOR : invests in GM`s Cruise to build self-driving car
AQ
10/06GENERAL MOTORS : ¿Qué mejoras trae el GM Terrain Sle en 2019 respecto de su vers..
AQ
10/06POD RODS : Marilyn Monroe's T-bird for sale; VW milestone; and the weekend car c..
AQ
10/06GENERAL MOTORS : sues Johnson Controls over $28M in warranty claims
AQ
10/05Greenlight comment adds to Tesla losses from Musk mocking SEC
RE
10/05Greenlight comment adds to Tesla losses from Musk mocking SEC
RE
10/05COX AUTOMOTIVE COMMENTARY : Honda joins GM & Cruise in Self-Driving Vehicle Prog..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/07Tesla's Autonomous Driving Narrative Has Hit A Brick Wall 
10/07Dividend Growth Portfolio 4th Quarter Letter To Investors 
10/05DOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars 
10/04GM Set To Cruise Higher Long Term 
10/04How To Gain An Advantage With Parallel Trading 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 146 B
EBIT 2018 9 849 M
Net income 2018 7 522 M
Finance 2018 5 401 M
Yield 2018 4,62%
P/E ratio 2018 6,11
P/E ratio 2019 5,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 48 140 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,7 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ammann President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.76%48 140
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 944
VOLKSWAGEN-10.30%85 595
DAIMLER-21.45%68 554
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.54%58 209
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%52 988
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.