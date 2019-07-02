General Motors : Deliveries in U.S. Fall in 2Q

By Dave Sebastian

General Motors Co. (GM) said Tuesday that U.S. vehicle deliveries fell in the second quarter from the prior year.

GM, the largest U.S. auto maker by sales, said it delivered 746,659 units for the quarter, or 1.5% lower than the same time last year.

It delivered 499,847 Chevrolet vehicles for the quarter, down 5.3% from a year earlier, and 151,700 units of GMC, up 9.8% from the same period last year.

Buick deliveries were up 4.7% to 55,373 units, and Cadillac deliveries were up 1.3% to 39,739 units in the quarter.

GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg said in a statement that through the first half of the year, U.S. light-vehicle sales are on track to be at about 17 million units in 2019.

"The U.S. economy continues to grow at a healthy pace. Jobs are plentiful and inflation remains low," Ms. Buckberg said. "Auto demand was better than anticipated in the first half, and we expect strong performance in the second half of the year. If the Fed cuts rates, as widely expected, lower financing costs will provide further support to auto sales."

Inventory by the end of June was 809,387 units, up 22,000 units from the prior year, the company said, citing new model launches.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com