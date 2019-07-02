Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Deliveries in U.S. Fall in 2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 11:30am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

General Motors Co. (GM) said Tuesday that U.S. vehicle deliveries fell in the second quarter from the prior year.

GM, the largest U.S. auto maker by sales, said it delivered 746,659 units for the quarter, or 1.5% lower than the same time last year.

It delivered 499,847 Chevrolet vehicles for the quarter, down 5.3% from a year earlier, and 151,700 units of GMC, up 9.8% from the same period last year.

Buick deliveries were up 4.7% to 55,373 units, and Cadillac deliveries were up 1.3% to 39,739 units in the quarter.

GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg said in a statement that through the first half of the year, U.S. light-vehicle sales are on track to be at about 17 million units in 2019.

"The U.S. economy continues to grow at a healthy pace. Jobs are plentiful and inflation remains low," Ms. Buckberg said. "Auto demand was better than anticipated in the first half, and we expect strong performance in the second half of the year. If the Fed cuts rates, as widely expected, lower financing costs will provide further support to auto sales."

Inventory by the end of June was 809,387 units, up 22,000 units from the prior year, the company said, citing new model launches.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
11:37aGENERAL MOTORS : Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Receives 2.7 Million..
AQ
11:30aGENERAL MOTORS : Deliveries in U.S. Fall in 2Q
DJ
10:53aGENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Pickups E..
PU
07/01GENERAL MOTORS : Details, Details …
PU
07/01GENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet Teams Up with Houston Astros Superstar José Altuve
PU
06/30GENERAL MOTORS : HOLDEN LAUNCHES ‘PROJECT MONARO'
PU
06/28GENERAL MOTORS : Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation Receives 2.7 Million..
PU
06/27From phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
06/27RAM TOUGH : FCA turns up the heat on GM and Ford in U.S. truck sales war
RE
06/27GENERAL MOTORS : GM Announces 2019 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 072 M
Net income 2019 9 359 M
Finance 2019 6 455 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 5,97x
P/E ratio 2020 6,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 54 963 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,9  $
Last Close Price 38,8  $
Spread / Highest target 72,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.84%54 963
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.23%179 755
VOLKSWAGEN7.98%85 565
DAIMLER AG6.32%59 084
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 845
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.61%46 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About