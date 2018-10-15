Log in
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
General Motors : GM Breaks New Ground with the Industry's First True, Optional Extended Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty

10/15/2018 | 06:23am CEST

GRAND BLANC, MICH.- Effective immediately, people buying new General Motors vehicles will have the opportunity to purchase a true, extended bumper-to-bumper limited warranty resulting in five years or 60,000 miles of coverage (whichever comes first) for Chevrolet and GMC customers, and six years or 70,000 miles for Buick and Cadillac customers. No other brand offers customers a true extended warranty.

'One of the best things about buying a new vehicle is the peace of mind that comes with the warranty,' said Ken Mac, director of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac Protection. 'If you drive a Chevrolet, you know that any GM-brand dealer will take care of warranty repairs without paperwork, deductibles or exclusions. The same goes for Cadillac, GMC and Buick owners. Now, we're offering people the opportunity to increase the duration of their bumper-to-bumper warranty far out into the future.'

The standard factory bumper-to-bumper limited warranty on Chevrolet and GMC products is three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. On Buicks and Cadillacs, it is four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

GM's new warranty program differs in several important ways from service contracts, which are a popular way to protect against unexpected repairs.

The most important differences include:

  • The optional limited warranty is accepted without question by all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers nationwide.
  • Any warranty service is completed without need to file a claim form and with no deductible.
  • The warranty is in force no matter who owns the vehicle, so there's no need to transfer coverage. This may enhance the resale value of the vehicle.
  • The option is included in the overall price of the vehicle and can therefore be folded into the loan or lease at the customer's request.

'People who lease typically keep the vehicle for 24-36 months, so most of them are always covered by the base bumper-to-bumper limited warranty,' Mac said. 'But if you buy, analysts say you'll likely keep your new vehicle for over six years. This true extended warranty can keep the average customers covered for most if not all of the time they own their vehicle.'

On average, new car buyers keep vehicles for about 6.8 years, according IHS Markit.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet,Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 04:22:09 UTC
