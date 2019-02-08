Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Oshawa, Canada plant production could be hurt by Lear strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:19pm EST
The General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Production at General Motors' Oshawa assembly plant in Canada has not yet been affected by a strike at nearby Lear Corp, which supplies it with seats, but that will change if the job action stretches on, the company said on Friday.

Over 200 workers at the Lear feeder plant, which supplies seats for two cars and two trucks assembled at Oshawa about 60 km (38 miles) east of Toronto, walked off the job Friday. They will not return before their 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. EST (1130-1930 GMT) shift ends, said Local 222 President Colin James, but the next shift will go to work, ending the strike.

He said that the union will later determine whether to resume the job action.

The strike at Lear, which has 350 unionized workers, is the latest measure in a Unifor campaign that aims to convince GM to extend production at the Oshawa plant to September 2020, when the current contract expires. Under a broad restructuring announced in November, GM said it will close Oshawa by end-2019.

The Oshawa plant operates on a just-in-time delivery system, keeping a limited supply of bulky commodities like seats on hand, said GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright.

"We do have a bit of a bank at the plant. So far, with this illegal action, there hasn't been any direct impact," Wright said. "That could change over the hours to come."

Oshawa, which runs at 30 percent capacity, produces about 250 Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impalas cars daily, on a single shift. Approximately 450 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado trucks are produced daily, over two shifts, Wright said.

Unifor represents 2,600 assembly-line workers at GM Oshawa and 1,800 workers at plants supplying GM's Oshawa operations.

"The message that we're sending is that it's not just about General Motors' workers. All the suppliers, including Lear Whitby, are impacted by a potential closure," James said.

This week, GM reported a market-beating quarterly profit, lifted by high-margin trucks and cost cutting. Large pickups, like the Silverado, generate at least $17,000 per vehicle in pre-tax profit, according to GM investor disclosures.

"We demand that government act to protect these workers who stand to lose everything, and work with Unifor and GM to find a solution for the Oshawa assembly plant," Unifor president Jerry Dias said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Grant McCool)

By Susan Taylor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -1.02% 38.3145 Delayed Quote.15.55%
LEAR CORPORATION -1.76% 146.38 Delayed Quote.21.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
12:19pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Oshawa, Canada plant production could be hurt by Lear strike
RE
10:52aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Reports Another Strong Year of Earnings
AQ
10:52aGENERAL MOTORS : GM to Pay Profit Sharing of up to $10,750 to More Than 46,500 U..
AQ
02/07GENERAL MOTORS : GM to Pay Profit Sharing of up to $10,750 to More Than 46,500 U..
AQ
02/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, Sonos, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Publicis ....
02/07GENERAL MOTORS : Truck Sales In U.S. Keep GM Rolling
DJ
02/07China still General Motors' biggest market
AQ
02/06GM'S INCENTIVE PLAN FOR CRUISE CHIEF : SEC filing
RE
02/06GM's incentive plan for Cruise chief points to IPO-SEC filing
RE
02/06GENERAL MOTORS : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the co..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 358 M
Net income 2019 8 362 M
Finance 2019 5 902 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 6,45
P/E ratio 2020 6,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 54 551 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.55%54 551
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.39%195 469
VOLKSWAGEN2.45%82 384
DAIMLER7.22%59 705
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.74%52 557
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD7.21%49 545
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.