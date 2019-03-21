Log in
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
General Motors : GM Plans Friday Announcement at Electric-Car Factory in Michigan -Reuters

03/21/2019

--General Motors Co. (GM) on Friday will announce an investment for its factory in Orion Township, Mich., where the company makes gasoline powered and electric cars, Reuters reported Thursday.

--The company said it announce "major new investments focused on the development of future GM technologies" at an event with local officials and UAW officials, the report said.

--GM Chief Executive Mary Barra also is expected to attend, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-21/gm-is-seen-plotting-electric-investment-amid-feud-with-trump?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 6,01
P/E ratio 2020 6,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 52 151 M
