General Motors : GM Plans Friday Announcement at Electric-Car Factory in Michigan -Reuters

--General Motors Co. (GM) on Friday will announce an investment for its factory in Orion Township, Mich., where the company makes gasoline powered and electric cars, Reuters reported Thursday.

--The company said it announce "major new investments focused on the development of future GM technologies" at an event with local officials and UAW officials, the report said.

--GM Chief Executive Mary Barra also is expected to attend, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-21/gm-is-seen-plotting-electric-investment-amid-feud-with-trump?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com