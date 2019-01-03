General Motors : GM Reports Lower Sales on Weakness in Sedan Lines

By Adrienne Roberts

General Motors Co. on Thursday said U.S. sales fell nearly 3% in the fourth quarter, as stout sales of small and midsize sport-utility vehicles were offset by continued weakness in several sedan lines.

For the year, GM's U.S. sales slipped 1.6%. The results cap a year in which major auto makers likely defied predictions of a drop off in the world's most-profitable auto market.

Analysts expect the industry's tally for last year to hit about 17.2 million vehicles when auto makers report December and full-year sales results later Thursday, which would be in line with the total from 2017. That would mark a record fourth straight year of at least 17 million vehicles sold, a resilient showing for an industry prone to boom-and-bust cycles.

Still, auto executives remain wary of a market slowdown in the U.S., as rising interest rates on car loans and lofty new-vehicle prices make it more difficult for American buyers to afford new wheels.

GM said Thursday its fourth-quarter sales totaled 785,229 vehicles, down 2.7%. While sedan sales continued their protracted decline, GM also posted lower sales for many of its high-margin pickup trucks and SUV models, including the Chevrolet Silverado, down 4%, and the Chevy Suburban, off 13%.

In a statement Thursday, Kurt McNeil, GM's U.S. vice president of sales operations, said GM is "confident" in the outlook for 2019 because of the strong economy and the pending roll out of several redesigned pickup trucks and large SUVs, which are GM's biggest moneymakers.

Industry executives and analysts had expected U.S. sales to decline this year -- the National Automobile Dealers Association a year ago predicted 2018 sales would come in around 16.7 million. But tax reforms boosted consumer spending power while car makers sold a larger-than-expected number of new vehicles to businesses and rental companies, analysts say.

Analysts again foresee a decline in U.S. sales this year. The dealer group predicts 16.8 million vehicle sales for 2019.

Rates on new-car loans are expected to continue creeping higher, while auto makers are offering fewer cut-rate lease deals, making it tougher for consumers to work out affordable monthly payments, analysts and dealers say. More-appealing options on the used-car lot also have begun to pressure new-vehicle sales.

Some auto executives have said they're planning for a market contraction because of the cyclical nature of the auto industry, even though the economy remains strong.

GM said last month that it will close several North American factories and lay off as many as 14,000 workers. The restructuring is aimed eliminating several weak-selling car lines while cutting costs to sustain profits even if sales were to test the lows of a decade ago, though the company has said it sees no imminent red flags for the U.S. market.

"All I know is we're one day closer" to a sales downturn, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in November.

For now, the economic backdrop for continued robust vehicle sales remains intact, with low unemployment and strong consumer confidence, analysts say. Gas prices remain historically low, which should continue to stoke demand for the larger SUVs and pickup trucks that fuel the bottom lines of Detroit's auto makers.

"A strong economy is the backbone to auto sales," said Jessica Caldwell, an analyst with car-shopping site Edmunds.com.

