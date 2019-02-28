Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Says Two Top Executives to Leave the Company--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:37pm EST

By Mike Colias

(This article will update)

General Motors Co. announced Thursday the pending departures of two direct reports to Chief Executive Mary Barra, the latest in a series of executive shifts at the Detroit car maker.

Alicia Boler Davis, GM's head of global manufacturing, is leaving to pursue other interests, the company said, but declined to elaborate. Ms. Boler Davis, 49, has been a rising star and one of Ms. Barra's most trusted lieutenants, having also run the auto maker's connected-car and quality divisions.

GM's head of North American business, Alan Batey, 56, will retire after leading the auto maker's most-profitable region for the past five years. A 40-year veteran at GM, Mr. Batey also ran the company's mainstream Chevrolet brand. Strong truck and SUV sales in GM's home market has fueled the lion's share of GM's profits in recent years as the company slimmed down its global presence, including the 2017 sale of its European business.

The moves continue a shuffling in GM's executive ranks following a period of relatively little change on Ms. Barra's team during her five-year tenure. The company has recently embarked on a massive restructuring effort to slim down its North American operations, including closing five plants in the region and eliminating thousands of salaried positions.

GM manufacturing veteran Gerald Johnson, now head of North American manufacturing and labor relations, will succeed Ms. Boler Davis as global manufacturing chief. Mr. Batey will be succeeded by Barry Engle, who is now president of GM's international operation, which includes its sizeable China business. The changes take effect April 1.

GM's former president, Dan Ammann, left Detroit for San Francisco in January to take over Cruise, GM's autonomous-driving unit. GM last year appointed Dhivya Suryadevara as its new finance chief, replacing Chuck Stevens, who retired.

A company spokesman said the recent moves are a natural evolution of Ms. Barra's leadership team, rather than a strategic reshuffling.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
01:37pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Says Two Top Executives to Leave the Company--Update
DJ
01:00pR. JOHNSON : GM Names Gerald Johnson Executive VP for Global Manufacturing
DJ
12:53pGENERAL MOTORS : North America President Alan Batey to Retire
DJ
09:15aGENERAL MOTORS : to buy 300GWh wind energy from DTE Energy
AQ
07:27aMTD Walkers setting the record straight
AQ
06:14aHYUNDAI MOTOR CEO SAYS CHINA CAPACIT : sources
RE
06:07aHyundai Motor CEO says China capacity cuts being considered - sources
RE
02/26GENERAL MOTORS : UAW sues General Motors to stop plant closings in 3 states
AQ
02/26Fiat Chrysler to invest $4.5 billion in Michigan for new Jeep SUV models
RE
02/26GENERAL MOTORS : Auto Union Sues GM Over Plant Closures
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 6,50
P/E ratio 2020 6,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 56 379 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.58%56 379
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.71%199 595
VOLKSWAGEN9.17%87 798
DAIMLER AG15.18%64 348
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.01%54 924
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.43%51 904
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.