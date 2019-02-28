General Motors : GM Says Two Top Executives to Leave the Company--Update

By Mike Colias

(This article will update)

General Motors Co. announced Thursday the pending departures of two direct reports to Chief Executive Mary Barra, the latest in a series of executive shifts at the Detroit car maker.

Alicia Boler Davis, GM's head of global manufacturing, is leaving to pursue other interests, the company said, but declined to elaborate. Ms. Boler Davis, 49, has been a rising star and one of Ms. Barra's most trusted lieutenants, having also run the auto maker's connected-car and quality divisions.

GM's head of North American business, Alan Batey, 56, will retire after leading the auto maker's most-profitable region for the past five years. A 40-year veteran at GM, Mr. Batey also ran the company's mainstream Chevrolet brand. Strong truck and SUV sales in GM's home market has fueled the lion's share of GM's profits in recent years as the company slimmed down its global presence, including the 2017 sale of its European business.

The moves continue a shuffling in GM's executive ranks following a period of relatively little change on Ms. Barra's team during her five-year tenure. The company has recently embarked on a massive restructuring effort to slim down its North American operations, including closing five plants in the region and eliminating thousands of salaried positions.

GM manufacturing veteran Gerald Johnson, now head of North American manufacturing and labor relations, will succeed Ms. Boler Davis as global manufacturing chief. Mr. Batey will be succeeded by Barry Engle, who is now president of GM's international operation, which includes its sizeable China business. The changes take effect April 1.

GM's former president, Dan Ammann, left Detroit for San Francisco in January to take over Cruise, GM's autonomous-driving unit. GM last year appointed Dhivya Suryadevara as its new finance chief, replacing Chuck Stevens, who retired.

A company spokesman said the recent moves are a natural evolution of Ms. Barra's leadership team, rather than a strategic reshuffling.