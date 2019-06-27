Log in
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
General Motors Corporation
GM
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
(GM)
Report
Real-time Cboe BZX -
06/27 01:01:01 pm
38.335
USD
+0.54%
12:48p
GENERAL MOTORS
: GM Sets New Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions
DJ
12:22p
GENERAL MOTORS
: 2018 Sustainability Report Details GM's Drive for Safer, Better, More Sustainable Personal Mobility
AQ
09:35a
GENERAL MOTORS
: 2018 Sustainability Report Details GM's Drive for Safer, Better, More Sustainable Personal Mobility
PU
General Motors : GM Sets New Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions
0
06/27/2019 | 12:48pm EDT
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
12:48p
GENERAL MOTORS
: GM Sets New Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions
DJ
12:22p
GENERAL MOTORS
: 2018 Sustainability Report Details GM's Drive for Safer, Better..
AQ
09:35a
GENERAL MOTORS
: 2018 Sustainability Report Details GM's Drive for Safer, Better..
PU
12:58a
Corporations take it on the chin in first Democratic debate
RE
06/26
ALPINE ELECTRONICS OF AMERICA, INC.
: Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Sup..
PR
06/26
GENERAL MOTORS
: GM to Invest Additional $20 Million in Texas Plant Ahead of All..
AQ
06/25
GENERAL MOTORS
: GM to Invest Additional $20 Million in Texas Plant Ahead of All..
PU
06/25
GENERAL MOTORS
: GM to upgrade assembly plants ahead of new pickup, SUV lines
AQ
06/25
GM to spend $20 million more on equipment upgrade at Arlington plant
RE
06/25
GENERAL MOTORS
: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in General Motor..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019
146 B
EBIT 2019
11 703 M
Net income 2019
8 681 M
Finance 2019
6 183 M
Yield 2019
4,10%
P/E ratio 2019
6,27
P/E ratio 2020
6,70
EV / Sales 2019
0,33x
EV / Sales 2020
0,32x
Capitalization
54 083 M
More Financials
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Average target price
45,9 $
Spread / Average Target
20%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Mary Teresa Barra
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss
President
Dhivya Suryadevara
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
13.99%
54 083
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
7.01%
173 982
VOLKSWAGEN
6.18%
84 786
DAIMLER AG
4.80%
58 581
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG
0.00%
47 732
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
-2.46%
44 635
More Results
