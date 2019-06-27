Log in
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
General Motors : GM Sets New Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions

06/27/2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 703 M
Net income 2019 8 681 M
Finance 2019 6 183 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 6,27
P/E ratio 2020 6,70
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 54 083 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 45,9 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.99%54 083
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.01%173 982
VOLKSWAGEN6.18%84 786
DAIMLER AG4.80%58 581
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 732
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.46%44 635
About