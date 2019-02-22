Log in
General Motors : GM extends production at Detroit factory until early 2020

02/22/2019 | 12:41pm EST
GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant is seen in Hamtramck, Michigan

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday it had extended the production at its Detroit Hamtramck plant until January 2020, against an earlier plan to discontinue production in June this year.

The No.1 U.S. automaker is revamping its operations, which include plant closures and thousands of job cuts, as it looks to boost profitability in the wake of declining U.S. auto sales.

The Hamtramck plant will continue to produce the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 sedans until early next year, the company said.

"We are balancing production timing while continuing the availability of Cadillac advanced technology features currently included in the CT6-V - the Blackwing Twin-Turbo V-8 (engine) and Super Cruise (driver assistance system)," GM said.

The plant has already discontinued production of the Buick LaCrosse sedan and Chevrolet Volt electric hybrid car.

Detroit-based union United Auto Workers' President Gary Jones said GM's decision to continue production at the plant was a relief for the workers as well as their families.

"We commend GM for today's decision and we reiterate the importance of a collective bargaining process in times like these," Jones said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 745 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 6,44
P/E ratio 2020 6,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 55 844 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 844
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.92%198 218
VOLKSWAGEN5.51%84 871
DAIMLER13.50%63 219
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.56%53 932
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.82%50 728
