GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
01/02 06:52:37 pm
33.56 USD   +0.33%
2018GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : annual sales release
2018Musk, GM weigh fate of Ohio plant Trump wants saved
RE
2018Musk, GM weigh fate of Ohio plant Trump wants saved
RE
General Motors : GM hit 200,000 U.S. electric vehicles sold in 2018 - source

01/02/2019 | 06:14pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Chevrolet Bolt, an all-electric vehicle, is on display at a General Motors Co., announcement in Detroit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co reached 200,000 cumulative U.S. electric vehicles sold late last year, triggering a phase-out of a $7,500 (£5,956) federal tax credit over the next 15 months, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

The largest U.S. automaker hit the figure in the fourth quarter of 2018, which means the credit will fall to $3,750 in April, and then drop to $1,875 in October for six months. The credit will completely disappear in April 2020.

GM, which said previously it expected to reach the 200,000 sales figure before the end of 2018, declined to comment ahead of the release of its sales results on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 10 613 M
Net income 2018 7 677 M
Finance 2018 5 261 M
Yield 2018 4,70%
P/E ratio 2018 6,73
P/E ratio 2019 5,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 47 211 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,5 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ammann President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION0.00%47 211
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%191 490
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%80 081
DAIMLER0.00%56 437
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.00%52 873
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.00%48 033
