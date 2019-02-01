Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM meets with lawmakers over racism allegations at Ohio plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Ohio Senators on Capitol Hill after meeting with GM CEO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior General Motors Co executives met this week with Ohio's two senators and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill after African American employees sued the automaker accusing it of allowing a racially hostile work atmosphere.

The lawsuits, which were first filed in April, got wide attention after CNN reported on them in last month.

The suits said numerous nooses were found in 2017 at a GM plant in Toledo that makes transmissions and listed other conduct, including drawings of stick figures on bathroom walls with nooses around their necks and that racially-charged comments were directed at black employees.

Alicia Boler Davis, GM's executive vice president for global manufacturing, and Gerald Johnson, vice president for GM's North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations, met on Tuesday with Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown and held meetings with other lawmakers, the senators' offices confirmed on Friday.

Brown and Portman had written to GM last month seeking answers to additional questions about the racism allegations at the plant.

Johnson, in a statement, said he was "outraged that any of our employees would be subjected to harassment."

"My heart goes out to anyone touched by this bigotry. GM’s stand is clear: We have zero tolerance for racist or discriminatory behavior. This behavior is unacceptable and we’re going to drive it out of the workplace," the statement said.

Brown said the senators met jointly with GM "to share our outrage about the pattern of racist incidents reported by workers at the Toledo Powertrain plant. We expressed our disgust that the racist behavior went unaddressed for more than a year."

Portman spokeswoman Emily Benavides said Portman "made clear that GM must address this issue more forcefully and do so very quickly.... The fact that it is still going on at the GM plant in Toledo is outrageous and unacceptable."

The suit alleges that GM failed to take "prompt corrective action" at the plant with 1,700 employees, creating "an atmosphere whereby the hate-driven employees felt free to hang nooses, display racist graffiti, and verbally attack and racially insult African-Americans."

A GM spokeswoman confirmed the previously unreported meetings with lawmakers.

GM also said it referred the issue to police to investigate and that after its own investigation it disciplined some employees and fired others, but did not identify how many personnel were impacted.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
03:53pGENERAL MOTORS : GM meets with lawmakers over racism allegations at Ohio plant
RE
02:57pCanada auto sales drop 7.3 percent in January, Toyota sales rise 14 percent
RE
02:04pTake Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
11:50aToyota U.S. auto sales fall 6.6 percent in January
RE
11:49aToyota U.S. auto sales fall 6.6 percent in January
RE
09:15aGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : annual earnings release
01/31GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
RE
01/31GENERAL MOTORS : Bitter cold and natural gas shortages shutter auto plants
AQ
01/31Polar Vortex Strains Systems; General Motors Halts Factories -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/31Polar Vortex Strains Systems; General Motors Halts Factories -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 10 366 M
Net income 2018 8 284 M
Finance 2018 5 435 M
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 7,85
P/E ratio 2019 6,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 55 073 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 44,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.65%55 073
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.01%200 010
VOLKSWAGEN6.98%86 371
DAIMLER12.52%63 226
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.90%54 690
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD16.04%54 045
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.