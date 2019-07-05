Log in
General Motors : GM's China April-June sales fall 12%, fourth straight quarterly drop

07/05/2019 | 02:57am EDT
A General Motors sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co's second-quarter vehicle sales in China fell 12.2%, as the U.S. automaker was hurt by a slowing economy amid the Sino-U.S. trade war and by heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment.

GM delivered 753,926 vehicles in China in the April-June period this year, according to a company statement. The drop for the quarter marks the fourth straight quarterly sales decline for GM in China, the world's biggest auto market.

Sales of its affordable brand Baojun dropped 31.8% during the quarter compared to the same period last year. But luxury brand Cadillac's sales jumped 36.6% in the quarter.

In China, GM has a joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp, in which the Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac are made. It also has another venture, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, in which they make no-frills minivans and have started to make higher-end cars.

GM sold 3.64 million units in China last year, down from 4.04 units in 2017.

In a slowing overall Chinese auto market, GM and its rivals are launching new models or sprucing up older ones to draw customers. GM has laid out plans to introduce around 20 new models or variants of older ones this year.

"Around two-thirds of the about 20 new and refreshed models will arrive in the second half with a sharpened focus on luxury vehicles and mid-size to large SUVs," a GM spokeswoman told Reuters, adding more than half of the new launches will be new models.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 035 M
Net income 2019 9 335 M
Finance 2019 6 455 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 5,90x
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 54 126 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.08%54 126
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.13%178 725
VOLKSWAGEN11.32%87 661
DAIMLER AG6.81%59 158
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 705
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.27%45 544
