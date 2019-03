By Josh Beckerman



--General Motors self-driving-car unit Cruise plans to hire hundreds of employees over the next nine months, TechCrunch reported Monday. According to the report, the business will double its engineering staff.

--Arden Hoffman, who has been with Dropbox, is joining Cruise to lead human resources, TechCrunch reported.

https://techcrunch.com/2019/03/11/gm-cruise-snags-dropbox-hr-head-to-hire-1000-engineers/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com