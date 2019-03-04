Log in
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
My previous session
General Motors : GM set to end production at Ohio plant Wednesday

03/04/2019 | 02:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the entrance to the West Plant of the General Motors Lordstown Complex assembly plant in Warren

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday it expects to end production of the Chevrolet Cruze at its Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant on Wednesday, the first of five plants it is idling this year in North America.

A GM spokesman said the company is "ahead of the production schedule" and added that production had been scheduled to end Friday "but now it looks like it will finish up Cruze production on Wednesday."

Last week, the United Auto Workers union sued GM over its decision to end production and eliminate thousands of jobs U.S. auto plants, saying it violated a 2015 collective bargaining agreement.

The UAW has asked a federal judge to order GM to rescind its November decision to close three plants in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland, and award damages to employees for losses from what the UAW calls GM’s breach of contract.

GM said last week that its decisions to halt production “do not violate the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement. We continue to work with the UAW on solutions to our business challenges."

GM said in November it was cutting up to 15,000 jobs and ending production at five plants in North America, including one in Canada. Last month, GM said it extended production at its Detroit Hamtramck plant until January 2020, after earlier saying it planned to discontinue production in June.

The job cuts have angered U.S. President Donald Trump, who has demanded GM find a replacement product for its Lordstown plant and threatened to cut GM subsidies.

The UAW said GM will end production at its White Marsh plant in Maryland on May 3 and at its Warren Transmission plant in Michigan on Aug. 1. GM's Oshawa assembly plant in Canada's Ontario province is set to end production by the end of the year.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 6,42
P/E ratio 2020 6,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 55 717 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.18%55 646
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%195 207
VOLKSWAGEN10.98%87 457
DAIMLER AG16.05%64 011
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.73%54 927
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.68%51 200
