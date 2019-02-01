General Motors : GM to Cut 4,000 Jobs Next Week, Sources Say -- CNBC

-- Auto maker General Motors Co. (GM) is expected to announce 4,000 involuntary layoffs starting next week, CNBC reports Friday, citing "two people briefed on the matter."

-- The move comes ahead of the release of GM's earnings report, which is scheduled for Wednesday, the report said.

-- Many of the cuts will hit facilities producing sedans and compact cars, rather than trucks, SUVs and crossovers, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/01/gm-readies-to-make-4000-involuntary-layoffs-next-week.html

