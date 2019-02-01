Log in
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
General Motors : GM to Cut 4,000 Jobs Next Week, Sources Say -- CNBC

02/01/2019 | 04:55pm EST

-- Auto maker General Motors Co. (GM) is expected to announce 4,000 involuntary layoffs starting next week, CNBC reports Friday, citing "two people briefed on the matter."

-- The move comes ahead of the release of GM's earnings report, which is scheduled for Wednesday, the report said.

-- Many of the cuts will hit facilities producing sedans and compact cars, rather than trucks, SUVs and crossovers, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/01/gm-readies-to-make-4000-involuntary-layoffs-next-week.html

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 10 366 M
Net income 2018 8 284 M
Finance 2018 5 435 M
Yield 2018 4,02%
P/E ratio 2018 7,85
P/E ratio 2019 6,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 55 073 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.65%55 073
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%200 010
VOLKSWAGEN6.98%86 371
DAIMLER12.52%63 226
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.90%54 690
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD15.89%54 045
