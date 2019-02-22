General Motors : GM to Extend Impala, CT6 Production at Detroit-Hamtramck Into January 2020

By Michael Dabaie

General Motors Co. (GM) said Friday that Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 production at its Detroit-Hamtramck facility will extend into January 2020.

The company has previously been set to complete production for these vehicles in June.

"GM notified employees, suppliers and dealers today that the completion of Impala and CT6 production at Detroit/Hamtramck will extend into January 2020. We are balancing production timing while continuing the availability of Cadillac advanced technology features currently included in the CT6-V, the Blackwing Twin-Turbo V-8 and Super Cruise," GM said in a statement.

"For the UAW brothers and sisters at Hamtramck, today is a sense of relief for their families and the community. The UAW welcomes today's announcement that Hamtramck production will continue," the UAW union said in a statement after the GM announcement.

