General Motors : GM to Invest $22 Million, Add 200 Jobs at Spring Hill, Tennessee, Plant -Reuters

--General Motors Co. (GM) plans to invest $22 million and add more than 200 jobs at its Spring Hill plant in Tennessee, Reuters reports Thursday.

--The new investment will be aimed at helping the plant produce fuel-efficient engines, the report said.

--The new jobs are being added to assist production of the Cadillac XT6, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gm-investment-tennesse/gm-to-invest-22-million-in-tennessee-plant-idUSKCN1PI2M4?il=0

