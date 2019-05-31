General Motors : GM to Invest $24 Million to Expand Full Size Truck Production at Indiana Plant

Since 2015, GM has invested more than $1.2 Billion at Fort Wayne Assembly U.S. Manufacturing Investments Top $23 Billion in Last Decade 2019-05-30



Roanoke, Ind. - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is making a new round of upgrades to its Fort Wayne Assembly plant to further increase production of the all-new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups - especially crew cab models.

'We are building Chevrolet and GMC crew cab pickups at record volume and mix levels to meet customer demand and the $24 million investment will allow us to build even more,' said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. 'The team here at Fort Wayne has done an outstanding job helping us satisfy customers throughout this launch. Our product ramp-up was very smooth and the quality has been exceptional. Crew cab sales have been very strong, and we are expanding customer choice with new models, more cab choices and innovative new powertrains.'

Combined sales of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab pickups, which launched in the second half of 2018, were up 20 percent in the first quarter of 2019 versus a year ago. GM is projecting another significant increase for the second quarter. Customer deliveries of the double-cab models built in Fort Wayne began during the first quarter.

The $24 million will be invested to further enhance the plant's conveyors and other tooling to support the increased production. The work will be completed this summer. With today's announcement, GM has invested more than $1.2 billion in the plant since 2015.

Since 2009, GM has invested $23 billion in U.S. manufacturing - more than one-quarter of every dollar spent by automakers.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information

on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

###