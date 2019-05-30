General Motors : GM to invest $24 million in Fort Wayne plant, boost pickup production

"We are building Chevrolet and GMC crew cab pickups at record volume and mix levels to meet customer demand and the $24 million investment will allow us to build even more," said Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.

American customers have been abandoning traditional passenger cars in favor of more comfortable SUVs, although demand in recent quarters has been weak for the more popular larger vehicles.

The investment will boost the plant's conveyors and other tooling to support the increased production, the company said.

GM said it has invested more than $1.2 billion in the plant since 2015.

