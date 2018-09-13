Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Motors : GM to recall about 1.2 million vehicles worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:34pm CEST
The GM logo in Warren Michigan

(Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling 1.205 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles worldwide due to issues with a temporary loss of power steering, the No.1 U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac pickup trucks and SUVs, and includes about 1.02 million vehicles in the United States.

GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson said the automaker has received reports of 30 crashes and two injuries, but no deaths linked to the recall.

The problem may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash, according to auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (http://bit.ly/2x7IG2w)

GM dealers will update the power steering module software, free of charge for owners of the affected vehicles.

In 2017, GM had recalled https://www.reuters.com/article/us-generalmotors-recall-idUSKBN1AK2J9 nearly 800,000 pickup trucks worldwide because of the same problem.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
08:34pGENERAL MOTORS : GM to recall about 1.2 million vehicles worldwide
RE
05:47pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Recalls One Million Pickups and SUVs for Crash Risk -- Updat..
DJ
04:48pGENERAL MOTORS : Laid off GM Lordstown workers and others approved for training ..
AQ
04:21pGENERAL MOTORS : GM to recall about 1.2 million vehicles worldwide
RE
04:20pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Recalls One Million Pickups and SUVs in U.S. for Crash Risk
DJ
02:33pGENERAL MOTORS : Rep. Ryan, Sen. Brown Announce $1.7 Million in Federal Relief t..
AQ
02:03pGENERAL MOTORS : Brown, Ryan Announce the Dept of Labor Will Provide Up to $1.7 ..
AQ
09/12GENERAL MOTORS : GM recalls over 240,000 vehicles to fix rear brake problem
AQ
09/12GENERAL MOTORS : Following GM Layoffs of Nearly 3,000, Rep. Ryan & Senator Brown..
AQ
09/12GENERAL MOTORS : Following GM Layoffs of Nearly 3,000, Senator Brown & Rep. Ryan..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:28aTESLA : Nikola Likely To Lose Its $2 Billion Suit Against Tesla 
10:11aGM recalls +1M vehicles for potential power steering issue 
09:51aEV trends in the spotlight 
01:12aFiat Chrysler's RAM 1500 Pickup Truck To Overtake The Toyota Prius Hybrid Sal.. 
09/11China auto sales fall for second straight month 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 9 947 M
Net income 2018 7 484 M
Finance 2018 5 401 M
Yield 2018 4,63%
P/E ratio 2018 5,59
P/E ratio 2019 5,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 48 055 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ammann President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.91%48 055
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.75%194 961
VOLKSWAGEN-16.85%79 953
DAIMLER-22.98%67 806
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.35%61 400
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-20.59%50 647
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.