Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GMC Invites Customers to “Step Up Like A Pro”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 06:24pm EST

DETROIT - Today GMC debuts 'Step Up Like A Pro,' a new campaign featuring the world's first six-function MultiPro tailgate offered on the next generation Sierra. The launch film, 'Anthem,' encourages customers to step up to GMC, confirming the 2019 GMC Sierra's status as the premium model among all trucks.

''Step Up Like A Pro' is an empowering call to action that resonates with truck owners, encouraging them to reach higher in their lives and not accept the ordinary. 'Anthem' continues to define our GMC 'We Are Professional Grade' standards and signals landmark change to the industry,' said Rich Latek, director of GMC Marketing.

A GMC exclusive, the available world's-first MultiPro tailgate is the most revolutionary tailgate ever, offering six functions and positions for enhanced second-tier loading, load-stop solutions and easier access to items in the cargo box, including:

1. Primary gate - opens from the key fob, from inside the truck or via a button on the gate.

2. Primary gate load stop - helps prevent items from sliding out of the box.

3. Easy access - the inner gate folds down, allowing a deeper reach into the box.

4. Full-width step - the inner gate folds into a large step for easy access and holds up to 375 pounds.

5. Inner gate load stop - helps prevent second-tier items from sliding out of the box.

6. Inner gate with work surface - when opened, provides a work surface as well as second-tier loading.

The campaign launches across numerous media channels and consumer touchpoints with innovative content, some of which 'breaks' out of a user's social feed. Broadcast TV will show commercials during both Wild Card games on ESPN today, including a 60-second version of 'Anthem.'

Consumers join the conversation on social media using GMC's Facebook or Twitter pages.

GMC

At GMC, professional grade means attention to detail and precision. From the 2019 GMC Sierra, featuring the world's-first MultiPro tailgate, to the compact SUV Terrain, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. Our trucks and SUVs deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with Denali representing the pinnacle of GMC design and performance and the newly launched AT4 sub-brand taking premium capability off-road. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @gmc or at www.facebook.com/gmc

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 23:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
06:24pGENERAL MOTORS : GMC Invites Customers to “Step Up Like A Pro”
PU
07:35aGENERAL MOTORS : product development chief named president
AQ
01/04Tesla urges tariff exemption for Chinese-made car computer 'brain'
RE
01/04GENERAL MOTORS : names new president in management shakeup
AQ
01/04GENERAL MOTORS : GM's U.S. Crossover Sales Topped 1 million in 2018; Chevrolet a..
AQ
01/04Auto Sales Stood Firm Last Year -- WSJ
DJ
01/04GENERAL MOTORS : predicts US car sales growth
AQ
01/03Detroit Three ready for 2019 rumble over lucrative pickup trucks
RE
01/03Wall Street plunges as factory data, Apple warning fuel slowdown fears
RE
01/03Reuss, 35-year GM veteran, to succeed Ammann as president
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 10 613 M
Net income 2018 8 294 M
Finance 2018 5 261 M
Yield 2018 4,72%
P/E ratio 2018 6,71
P/E ratio 2019 5,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 47 042 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,1 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ammann President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-0.36%47 042
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.69%190 815
VOLKSWAGEN1.12%80 381
DAIMLER2.53%57 378
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.43%53 138
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD2.95%48 116
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.