General Motors : GMC Invites Customers to “Step Up Like A Pro”

DETROIT - Today GMC debuts 'Step Up Like A Pro,' a new campaign featuring the world's first six-function MultiPro tailgate offered on the next generation Sierra. The launch film, 'Anthem,' encourages customers to step up to GMC, confirming the 2019 GMC Sierra's status as the premium model among all trucks.

''Step Up Like A Pro' is an empowering call to action that resonates with truck owners, encouraging them to reach higher in their lives and not accept the ordinary. 'Anthem' continues to define our GMC 'We Are Professional Grade' standards and signals landmark change to the industry,' said Rich Latek, director of GMC Marketing.

A GMC exclusive, the available world's-first MultiPro tailgate is the most revolutionary tailgate ever, offering six functions and positions for enhanced second-tier loading, load-stop solutions and easier access to items in the cargo box, including:

1. Primary gate - opens from the key fob, from inside the truck or via a button on the gate.

2. Primary gate load stop - helps prevent items from sliding out of the box.

3. Easy access - the inner gate folds down, allowing a deeper reach into the box.

4. Full-width step - the inner gate folds into a large step for easy access and holds up to 375 pounds.

5. Inner gate load stop - helps prevent second-tier items from sliding out of the box.

6. Inner gate with work surface - when opened, provides a work surface as well as second-tier loading.

The campaign launches across numerous media channels and consumer touchpoints with innovative content, some of which 'breaks' out of a user's social feed. Broadcast TV will show commercials during both Wild Card games on ESPN today, including a 60-second version of 'Anthem.'

