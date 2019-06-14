General Motors : Holden refines and toughens MY20 Colorado

Holden refines and toughens MY20 Colorado 2019-06-14



Holden introduces the tough and bold LSX as a permanent addition to the MY20 Colorado range

Ultra-tough DuraGuard premium spray on tub-liner now standard equipment on MY20 Z71 and LTZ Colorado

Z71 hardens its stance in MY20 with rugged fender flares and a bash plate standard equipment on flagship model

New soft drop tailgate exclusive to Z71 while leather appointed seats (heated in the front row) are now standard on LTZ Crew Cab 4x4

MY20 Colorado debuts innovative Holden accessory pack strategy designed to make customisation easy for owners

PORT MELBOURNE: General Motors Holden today announced a series of upgrades and enhancements across the new Model Year 20 Colorado range.

Chief among these is the permanent addition of the robust and practical LSX as a brandnew model to the MY20 Colorado line-up. Combining rugged simplicity with bold looks and formidable off-road capability, and having proved itself as a limited edition special in MY19, the Colorado LSX is Holden's new entry level ute for working or playing hard.

The top of the line Z71 Colorado also hardens its stance in MY20 with rugged fender flares and a bash plate now standard on the flagship model. A convenient new 'soft drop' tailgate is also exclusive to the range topping Z71, while the mid-range LTZ 4x4 gains leather trimmed seats with the front ones now heated.

A new fleet customer focused, tow bar equipped LTZ+ variant is also available with its payload re-rated to just under 1000kg - meaning it is now accessible to customers seeking to acquire a Colorado via novated leasing.

Both Colorado Z71 and LTZ also gain a premium DuraGuard spray on tub-liner as standard equipment. A Holden instigated development on the RG series Colorado resulted in the DuraGuard spray on tub liner, a first for the company with this technology and one that will result in extra convenience and utility for customers.

'Just over 60 per cent of Z71 and LTZ customers fit tub-liners,' said Andre Scott, general manager LCV marketing at Holden, 'so we took the initiative to factory fit a premium product that delivers a quality fit, and a more functional and better-looking solution for our customers.

'The new DuraGuard tub-liner surface minimises cargo slipping and sliding around in the rear, and it's a seriously tough and durable liner that produces fewer warranty claims according to US experience on large pick-ups.

'The addition of the DuraGuard tub-liner means that MY20 Z71 and LTZ Colorado are the only pick-ups that retail for under $70,000 to feature this premium technology as standard equipment,' Mr Scott said.

In an environment where a ute is rapidly becoming an Aussie's best automotive friend, Holden has introduced an accessory pack strategy for Colorado owners designed to make it as easy as possible for them to customise their utes precisely to their needs and how they actually use them.

Painstaking research into customer preferences has produced Holden's range of factory backed Colorado accessory packs known as Tradie, Farmer, Black, Rig and the range topping Xtreme.

'These enable Colorado to connect effectively with potentially a much larger customer base,' said Mr Scott.

Take the Tradie pack for example. It includes a towing package, side and rear steps, a roof tray, 12V auxiliary power, floor mats, canvas seat covers, weather shields, bonnet protector and cup holders - it's enough to make sure any jobsite is done and dusted.

Many tradies will add further equipment to the MY20 Colorado to suit their particular trade, but the Tradie pack is a great start right off the showroom floor.

'The combination of these new enhancements for MY20 Colorado, along with the carefully specified accessory packs, will add a definite edge to what is already one of the best offerings in the light commercial segment,' said Peter Keley, executive director sales for Holden.

'Colorado is currently eight per cent up in a tough and ultra-competitive market that is eight percent down overall. The ute segment is up one per cent and Colorado represents half of that growth which is a great indication of just how competitive an offering it is. Making a great product even better is hard, but that is precisely what Holden has achieved with the MY20 Colorado - and it's been done for the same price as the previous model. All the extra content across the range is for exactly the same recommended retail price,' Mr Keley said.

MY20 Colorado SPECIFICATIONS

Standard across the range

• 2.8L Duramax turbo diesel engine (147kW)

• Holden MyLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®

- 7' colour touch-screen

- 6-speaker audio system (Crew Cab only)

- USB input with iPod connectivity

• 7 airbags

• Electric power steering

• Leather wrap steering wheel

• LED DRLs

• Remote window activation

• Rear Park Assist

• Rear View Camera

• Hill Start Assist

• Electronic Stability Control

• Hill Descent Control

• Body coloured exterior mirrors with side turn signal

• Power adjustable exterior mirrors

• Vinyl floor (Single & Crew Cab only)

• Rear ventilation duct (Crew Cab only)

• DuraGrip system featuring Helical Limited Slip Differential (LSD)

• Full size spare wheel

LT (4x2 only) with additional features to the LS:

• 17' Alloy wheels (5)

• Digital audio radio (DAB+)

• Carpet interior flooring

• Tailgate lock

• Front fog lights

• Side steps

LSX 4x4 Crew Cab additional features to the LS

• 18' Arsenal Grey metallic wheels (5)

• Gloss black front grille

• Extended sports bar - black

• Fender Flares (F & R) - black

• Soft tonneau cover

• Rear 'COLORADO' decal

• Tailgate lock

• Digital Radio (DAB+)

LTZ/LTZ+ additional features to the LS

• Holden MyLink infotainment system with:

- 8' colour touch-screen

- Embedded Satellite Navigation

- Embedded Voice Recognition

- 7-speaker premium audio system (Crew Cab only)

• 18' alloy wheels (5)

• Remote engine start+

• Front park assist

• Digital Radio (DAB+)

• Forward Collision Alert with head up warning

• Lane Departure Warning

• Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

• Electrochromatic rear view mirror

• Heated exterior mirrors

• DuraGuard Spray-on tub-liner (pick up models only)

• Power folding exterior mirrors

• Rain-sensing wipers

• LED tail lights

• Soft tonneau cover

• Alloy sports bar

• Electronic climate control

• Chrome exterior mirrors with side turn signal

• Chrome exterior and interior door handles

• 6-way electric adjustable driver's seat

• Leather-appointed seat trim with heated front seatsº (NCO)

• Rear Privacy Glass (available on Crew Cab only)

• Carpet interior flooring

• Front fog lamps

• Side steps

• Tailgate lock

LTZ+ additional features to the LTZ

• Towbar

Z71 additional features to the LTZ

• 18' Arsenal Grey metallic wheels (5)

• Z71 embroidered front seat headrests

• Sailplane sports bar & side rails with Z71 graphics

• Unique soft tonneau cover

• Gloss Black exterior door handles & exterior mirrors

• Black tailgate handle

• Black body side mouldings

• Z71 hood decals

• Roof rails

• Unique front fascia with integrated nudge bar

• Gloss black front grille

• Fender Flares (F & R) - black

• Underbody protection (Stage 1)

• Soft drop tailgateTBA

MY20 Colorado Recommended Retail Prices

Manual Auto

LS 4x2 Single Cab Chassis $31,690

LS 4x2 Crew Cab Chassis $36,690

LS 4x2 Crew Cab Pick-Up $38,190

LT 4x2 Crew Cab Pick-Up $41,190

LTZ 4x2 Crew Cab Pick-Up $44,690

LS 4x4 Single Cab Chassis $37,490 $39,690

LS 4x4 Space Cab Chassis $43,190

LS 4x4 Crew Cab Chassis $43,490 $45,690

LS 4x4 Crew Cab Pick-Up $44,990 $47,190

LSX 4x4 Crew Cab Pick-Up $46,990 $49,190

LTZ 4x4 Space Cab Pick-Up $51,190

LTZ 4x4 Crew Cab Pick-Up $50,490 $52,690

LTZ+ 4x4 Crew Cab Pick-Up $51,520 $53,720

Z71 4x4 Crew Cab Pick-Up $54,990 $57,190

There are a range of attractive finance offers available from Holden Financial Services, including Holden Guaranteed Future Value - future proof the future.

