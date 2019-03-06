Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Last Chevrolet Cruze in Ohio built amid GM restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 03:24pm EST
A view of the entrance to the West Plant of the General Motors Lordstown Complex assembly plant in Warren

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said the last Chevrolet Cruze rolled off the assembly line Wednesday afternoon at its Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant, the first of five plants in North America to end production this year and ending U.S. production of the Cruze.

Workers posted photos of the final Cruze making its way down the assembly line on social media. It came off the line around 3 p.m., a GM spokesman said.

The Cruze "was a good product and was built with tremendous pride by the Lordstown employees. We know this is an emotional day for our Lordstown team," GM said in a statement.

The Lordstown plant is being idled, resulting in the loss of 1,500 jobs. Since 2017, GM cut two of the three production shifts, eliminating 3,000 jobs amid sagging demand for small cars. GM is continuing to produce the Cruze in Mexico for other markets, but not for the United States.

GM noted that over 400 Lordstown employees have accepted offers at other GM locations, and it reiterated that jobs are available at other assembly plants for anyone willing to relocate to other states.

The United Auto Workers union, which has filed suit challenging GM's decision to end Cruze production at Lordstown, said it "will leave no stone unturned in keeping the Lordstown plant open."

GM's chief executive, Mary Barra, has said the final fate of the plant and whether it will reopen will be decided this summer in contract talks with the UAW.

The 6.3-million-square foot Lordstown assembly complex has manufactured more than 16 million vehicles since it opened in 1966, including nearly 2 million Chevrolet Cruze cars since 2010.

In November, GM announced it would idle five North American plants, including Lordstown, and cut up to 15,000 jobs.

GM also disclosed on Tuesday in a notice to the state of Ohio it would cut 101 jobs at the West Chester, Ohio, service and parts warehouse and operations facility that is closing.

The automaker told employees of the plans in June 2018 to close the facility and shift the work to a new warehouse in Burton, Michigan. Ohio workers can move to Michigan if they choose, GM said.

Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio called Wednesday "a heartbreaking day. ... These workers are the heart and soul of GM."

Separately, the UAW and the Communication Workers of America union sent a letter this week to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee asking it to investigate significant corporate tax cuts received by GM and AT&T Inc even as they cut thousands of union jobs.

The letter said there is "no evidence to date that the corporate tax cuts have encouraged GM to bring back any production from Mexico to the U.S."

GM and AT&T did not immediately comment on the letter.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By David Shepardson

Stocks treated in this article : AT&T, General Motors Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T -0.53% 29.795 Delayed Quote.5.05%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -1.85% 38.545 Delayed Quote.17.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
03:24pGENERAL MOTORS : Last Chevrolet Cruze in Ohio built amid GM restructuring
RE
02:07pTHE LATEST : Last car comes off line at GM assembly plant
AQ
12:55pTHE LATEST : Gut-wrenching day as Ohio GM plant closes
AQ
12:29pWhite House Seeks Auto Makers' Support on Emissions Rules -Reuters
DJ
07:29aGENERAL MOTORS : A look at General Motor's Lordstown assembly plant
AQ
07:24aTHE CRUZE CRUISES : GM assembly plant prepares to close
AQ
03:30aA chaotic market for one sensor stalls self-driving cars
RE
03/05GENERAL MOTORS : GMC's new state-of-the-art showroom in Qatar opens
AQ
03/04GENERAL MOTORS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/04GENERAL MOTORS : GM set to end production at Ohio plant Wednesday
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 6,38
P/E ratio 2020 6,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 55 364 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.43%55 364
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.93%192 828
VOLKSWAGEN11.01%88 276
DAIMLER AG15.25%63 956
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE6.17%55 131
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.43%50 089
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.