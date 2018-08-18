General Motors : Late to the Driverless Revolution Detroit's -2

Mr. Holden identified the world's single greatest concentration of self-driving brainpower outside of Mountain View: Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center in Pittsburgh, Mr. Urmson's onetime employer. According to The Wall Street Journal's reporting, Uber offered compensation packages that included signing bonuses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and salaries at least double what the scientists and engineers had made at NREC. All told, 40 NREC staff would leave. Uber essentially gutted the place. "I've never seen anything like it," marveled one Carnegie Mellon observer. "People have been complaining for years that no one understands how important this technology is. Then Uber came in and people were like, 'Wow, this thing is real.'"

Uber's mass hiring of NREC's self-driving talent created an enormous amount of discussion in the auto industry. News stories about the deal pinged around the email accounts of Detroit executives. The move amounted to a high-stakes endorsement of self-driving technology, and it triggered a stampede in the industry.

Uber would soon become more valuable than General Motors. Google was one of the world's most valuable companies (there were quarters when it could have bought GM outright with its cash reserves). The fact that they were both gunning hard to provide driverless mobility finally helped to convince the auto industry that it had to get serious about autonomous cars.

Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn announced plans to sell ten new autonomous vehicles before 2020. Toyota's Akio Toyoda, who had long opposed the technology, announced a plan to invest a billion dollars to start a 200-researcher artificial intelligence lab in Silicon Valley and promised to have vehicles driving themselves on highways by 2020.

Perhaps the biggest and most startling about-face came from GM. "I believe we'll see more change in the automotive industry in the next five to ten years than in the past fifty," said GM CEO Mary Barra in a December 2015 essay published on LinkedIn. "I have committed that we will lead the transformation of our industry." The essay's headline proclaimed 2016 as "the year Detroit takes on Silicon Valley."

The next month, the company invested $500 million in the ride-hailing company Lyft. It launched a Zipcar competitor, Maven. And that March, GM announced its purchase, for $581 million plus incentives, of a forty-employee Silicon Valley startup called Cruise Automation, which had begun its self-driving development more than four years after the founding of Google's self-driving car project.

As for Waymo, the company retired its groundbreaking Firefly last summer to focus on what it had set out to explore in the first place: installing software for autonomous driving in car makers' mass-produced vehicles. This spring, it signed agreements for such projects with Fiat Chrysler and Tata Motors' Jaguar brand.

For years, the technologists working on self-driving cars were frustrated that society at large and the auto industry in particular were either unwilling or unable to understand what was possible. Few of us feel that way today. This last decade has been a learning process for everyone. We've all grown and changed our minds about how the new technology will develop.

And the learning has happened on all sides. Detroit has been forced to become more receptive to new ideas. Silicon Valley has come to recognize that innovation, particularly the world-changing kind, is a difficult thing to hurry. It requires great leaps of deduction, constancy of purpose and the discipline to let ideas mature until they're ready for the public.

One of the most important decisions on Chauffeur's road to commercialization was who to select to run the company. To fill the CEO position, Larry Page and Sergey Brin tapped former Hyundai Motor America president John Krafcik. The hiring of an auto executive to lead the company that would become Waymo was a remarkable moment in the history of self-driving cars.

The Chauffeur team had long been untroubled by its lack of auto industry experience. In many instances, ignorance of the way Detroit did things was considered an asset. But Mr. Krafcik was an auto industry guy, and his installment as Waymo's leader was, to my mind, the first acknowledgment that this quest didn't have to pit Silicon Valley against Detroit -- that both sides had expertise to contribute to bringing about the great disruption ahead in mobility. Mr. Krafcik's hiring was a savvy concession on the part of Google's founders that maybe, just maybe, the two sides needed one another.

--This is adapted from Mr. Burns's book "Autonomy: The Quest To Build The Driverless Car -- And How It Will Reshape Our World," co-authored with Christopher Shulgan. It will be published Aug. 28 by Ecco.