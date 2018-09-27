Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Motors : MAVEN GIG EXPANDS TO PERTH, AS INDUSTRY VETERAN JOHN KETT APPOINTED TO LEAD MAVEN IN AUSTRALIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 03:51am CEST

  • Maven Gig now provides Holden vehicles for freelance drivers in Perth

  • Perth joins Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast to offer Maven Gig

  • John Kett has been appointed General Manager of Maven Australia to lead the growth of General Motors' mobility business in Australia

MELBOURNE - Holden announced today that it is expanding Maven Gig to Perth, Western Australia, as consumer demand for GM's mobility solutions continues to grow in Australia.

Maven Gig provides freelance rideshare and delivery drivers in major cities access to a range of Holden vehicles, from compact hatches to SUVs and sedans, all with leading technology.

Starting on October 1, freelance drivers in Perth will be able to access Maven's flexible rental service at https://mavengig.maven.com/au.

As part of the Maven Gig program, members enjoy the peace of mind offered by unlimited kilometres, flexible rental terms, 24/7 roadside assistance, insurance to cover personal and rideshare use, scheduled servicing and no joining or exit fees. For a set weekly rate, members can be their own boss and drive with less to worry about. See Maven Gig's Rental Agreement for further details at https://mavengig.maven.com/au.

'Freelancer drivers want freedom and flexibility, and Maven Gig provides both. Maven Gig allows members to earn money with ridesharing and delivery services and enjoy all the benefits of a car- ownership-like experience,' said Anthony Riemann, Urban Mobility Director for GM International. 'Since launching in Australia a year and a half ago, Maven Gig continues to grow. To date, Maven Gig has supported thousands of freelancers driving over 2,000 new Holdens in an estimated 3.5 million passenger trips.'

Holden also announced that highly-experienced automotive industry executive John Kett has been appointed General Manager of Maven Australia to lead operations for Maven Car Sharing and Maven Gig.

Riemann added: 'John Kett's deep knowledge and understanding of the automotive industry and Australians' evolving mobility needs will help us dive deeper into the sharing economy and deliver a sustainable Maven business that is focused on our customers.'

Kett said: 'This is an exciting time to be leading Maven in Australia. We have all the drive and passion of a true start-up, while being able to leverage the global might of GM and Maven, as well as the world-class Holden portfolio of vehicles. Holden is Australia's leading OEM operating in the gig economy. With the support of GM's global footprint, Maven in Australia brings all the advantages and consistency of an established car company with the entrepreneurship, speed and customer connection of a start-up.'

'Australians are quickly embracing the sharing economy, making Australia a key market for Maven. We will continue to expand the services Maven offers to meet Australian's growing demand for new mobility solutions,' he added.

Maven Gig Key Data

  • Available in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and (from 1 October) Perth
  • More than 2,500 members
  • A fleet of more than 2,000 Holden vehicles
  • Holden Captiva (7 seater) is the most frequently used vehicle by Maven Gig drivers
  • Over 3.5 million passenger trips
  • More than 80 million kilometers driven in Holdens
  • Holden Barina, Trax, Astra Hatch and Sedan, and Captiva available, with prices starting from $215 per week

For more information on Maven Gig head to https://mavengig.maven.com/au/

For media enquiries contact:

Min Chow
Weber Shandwick
Senior Vice President, Client Experience
MChow@webershandwick.com
T +61 3 9604 2753
M +61 (0) 411 817 479

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 01:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
04:40aGENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac headquarters returns to Detroit after 4 years in NYC
AQ
03:51aGENERAL MOTORS : Maven gig expands to perth, as industry veteran john kett appoi..
PU
02:13aGENERAL MOTORS : Trump's plan to tax auto imports blasted by Senate Republicans
AQ
02:12aGENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac HQ moving back to metro Detroit after 4 years in New Y..
AQ
09/26GENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac Brand to Move Back to Detroit--Update
DJ
09/26GENERAL MOTORS : GM's Cadillac to leave Big Apple, return to Michigan roots
RE
09/26GENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac brand will return to Michigan from New York
AQ
09/26GENERAL MOTORS : Corvette ZR1 contends for Performance Car of the Year
AQ
09/26GENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac Brand to Move Back to Detroit--Update
DJ
09/26GENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac Brand to Move Back to Detroit
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26Cadillac HQ moving back to Detroit 
09/25Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains & Upside For September 
09/25BMW profit warning hangs over auto sector 
09/25Are We Sure General Motors Is A Good Value? (Podcast) 
09/20GM : Is The Dividend At Risk? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 10 041 M
Net income 2018 7 440 M
Finance 2018 5 401 M
Yield 2018 4,70%
P/E ratio 2018 5,93
P/E ratio 2019 5,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 47 335 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,7 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ammann President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.71%47 335
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.70%205 759
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%88 039
DAIMLER-20.72%68 881
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%60 371
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.69%56 391
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.