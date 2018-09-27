General Motors : MAVEN GIG EXPANDS TO PERTH, AS INDUSTRY VETERAN JOHN KETT APPOINTED TO LEAD MAVEN IN AUSTRALIA

Maven Gig now provides Holden vehicles for freelance drivers in Perth

Perth joins Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast to offer Maven Gig

John Kett has been appointed General Manager of Maven Australia to lead the growth of General Motors' mobility business in Australia

MELBOURNE - Holden announced today that it is expanding Maven Gig to Perth, Western Australia, as consumer demand for GM's mobility solutions continues to grow in Australia.

Maven Gig provides freelance rideshare and delivery drivers in major cities access to a range of Holden vehicles, from compact hatches to SUVs and sedans, all with leading technology.

Starting on October 1, freelance drivers in Perth will be able to access Maven's flexible rental service at https://mavengig.maven.com/au .

As part of the Maven Gig program, members enjoy the peace of mind offered by unlimited kilometres, flexible rental terms, 24/7 roadside assistance, insurance to cover personal and rideshare use, scheduled servicing and no joining or exit fees. For a set weekly rate, members can be their own boss and drive with less to worry about. See Maven Gig's Rental Agreement for further details at https://mavengig.maven.com/au .

'Freelancer drivers want freedom and flexibility, and Maven Gig provides both. Maven Gig allows members to earn money with ridesharing and delivery services and enjoy all the benefits of a car- ownership-like experience,' said Anthony Riemann, Urban Mobility Director for GM International. 'Since launching in Australia a year and a half ago, Maven Gig continues to grow. To date, Maven Gig has supported thousands of freelancers driving over 2,000 new Holdens in an estimated 3.5 million passenger trips.'

Holden also announced that highly-experienced automotive industry executive John Kett has been appointed General Manager of Maven Australia to lead operations for Maven Car Sharing and Maven Gig.

Riemann added: 'John Kett's deep knowledge and understanding of the automotive industry and Australians' evolving mobility needs will help us dive deeper into the sharing economy and deliver a sustainable Maven business that is focused on our customers.'

Kett said: 'This is an exciting time to be leading Maven in Australia. We have all the drive and passion of a true start-up, while being able to leverage the global might of GM and Maven, as well as the world-class Holden portfolio of vehicles. Holden is Australia's leading OEM operating in the gig economy. With the support of GM's global footprint, Maven in Australia brings all the advantages and consistency of an established car company with the entrepreneurship, speed and customer connection of a start-up.'

'Australians are quickly embracing the sharing economy, making Australia a key market for Maven. We will continue to expand the services Maven offers to meet Australian's growing demand for new mobility solutions,' he added.

Maven Gig Key Data

Available in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and (from 1 October) Perth

More than 2,500 members

A fleet of more than 2,000 Holden vehicles

Holden Captiva (7 seater) is the most frequently used vehicle by Maven Gig drivers

Over 3.5 million passenger trips

More than 80 million kilometers driven in Holdens

Holden Barina, Trax, Astra Hatch and Sedan, and Captiva available, with prices starting from $215 per week

For more information on Maven Gig head to https://mavengig.maven.com/au/

