General Motors : Michelin, GM in Research Agreement for Airless Wheels

By Michael Dabaie

French tire maker Michelin and General Motors Co. (GM) said Tuesday they are in a research agreement with the goal of introducing Michelin's Unique Puncture-proof Tire System, or Uptis, on passenger models as early as 2024

The companies presented the Uptis Prototype airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles at the Movin'On Summit for sustainable mobility.

Michelin and GM said they are testing the Uptis Prototype, beginning with vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Later this year, the companies will initiate real-world testing of Uptis on a test fleet of Bolt EV vehicles in Michigan.

Because Uptis is airless, the assembly eliminates the risk of flat tires and blowouts, the companies said. That would also mean environmental savings through reduced use of raw materials for replacement tire or spare tire production, GM and Michelin said.

