GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
General Motors : Michelin, GM in Research Agreement for Airless Wheels

06/04/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

French tire maker Michelin and General Motors Co. (GM) said Tuesday they are in a research agreement with the goal of introducing Michelin's Unique Puncture-proof Tire System, or Uptis, on passenger models as early as 2024

The companies presented the Uptis Prototype airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles at the Movin'On Summit for sustainable mobility.

Michelin and GM said they are testing the Uptis Prototype, beginning with vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Later this year, the companies will initiate real-world testing of Uptis on a test fleet of Bolt EV vehicles in Michigan.

Because Uptis is airless, the assembly eliminates the risk of flat tires and blowouts, the companies said. That would also mean environmental savings through reduced use of raw materials for replacement tire or spare tire production, GM and Michelin said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 5.10% 35.445 Delayed Quote.0.75%
MICHELIN 2.16% 104.05 Real-time Quote.17.47%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 920 M
Net income 2019 8 693 M
Finance 2019 6 183 M
Yield 2019 4,65%
P/E ratio 2019 5,54
P/E ratio 2020 5,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 47 800 M
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION0.75%47 800
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.64%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN0.82%79 799
DAIMLER AG1.62%56 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.02%44 624
