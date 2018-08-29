General Motors : NEW HOLDEN ACADIA ROCKS BOLD STYLE WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY TO DELIVER THE COMPLETE SEVEN SEAT SUV

- Superb interior configured for maximum comfort and flexibility

- Powerful V6 engine coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission

- Full suite of safety features including AEB, pedestrian and bicycle detection and seven airbags

PORT MELBOURNE - The new Holden Acadia has it all in spades - space, technology, performance and comfort. The bold and impressive seven-seat Acadia is making its way into Holden showrooms, with a comprehensive list of features to handle a busy life with more than a little style.

Acadia is driven by a powerful V6 engine and smooth nine-speed automatic transmission. The V6 features Active Fuel Management, a Variable Displacement Oil Pump and Variable Valve Timing - a combination that produces a highly efficient and flexible powertrain equally at ease in city traffic or on the open road.

The new Acadia is precisely crafted for the enjoyment of the driver while easily catering to the entire family's needs.

Acadia has a front-drive layout with an all-wheel drive version available. Standard across the range is a new, Traction Select System, which allows the driver to alter chassis and powertrain attributes to suit a variety of driving conditions. Front-drive models offer Normal (2x4), Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow modes, while AWD models offer 2x4 (AWD disconnect), 4x4, Sport, Off Road and Trailer/Tow modes.

Additional chassis and driving dynamics features include MacPherson strut front suspension, five-link rear suspension, rack-mounted electric power steering system and four-wheel disc brakes.

A genuine seven-seater, the Acadia is configured for maximum comfort and flexibility. The rear two rows of seats can be folded flat for maximum cargo capacity if required, while the centre row is adjustable front to rear so the ideal leg room can be achieved for varying passenger groups.

In a first for Holden, the new Acadia will feature Intelligent Speed Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition, all carefully calibrated to local condition by Holden engineers. Other tech features include Active Trailer Assist and the inclusion of bicycles in the pedestrian detection system.

'The level of technology across the range is compelling,' said Mathew Rattray-Wood, Holden General Manager of SUV Marketing. 'Whether we are talking safety, convenience or infotainment, Acadia has the most complete technology package Holden has ever offered.'

The Acadia's standard equipment list includes keyless access and push-button start, eight-inch colour display, Apple Car Play and Android Auto six-speaker audio system, interior pockets for tech-devices, three-zone automatic climate control, USB ports in all three rows, navigation and rear-vision camera.

Safety is also built right in to the Acadia. Standard equipment includes a full suite of active safety features across the range designed to help drivers be more aware of their surroundings and potential crash situations. They include:

• Autonomous Emergency Braking

• Following Distance Indicator

• Automatic High Beam Assist

• Safety Seat Alert

• Forward Collision Alert with Head-Up Warning

• Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

• Side Blind Zone Alert with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

• Rear Parking Assist.

The body structure incorporates press-hardened, high-strength steels, which allowed thinner components in some areas offering comparable or better crash performance than conventional materials resulting in a combination that builds in safety while aiding handling and fuel efficiency by reducing weight.

Splayed front frame rails also contribute to crashworthiness. They flare outward to provide effective folding and crushing performance during small overlap frontal crash situations.

Acadia's exterior comes with wraparound headlamps, LED tail lamps and daytime running lights and a dual-panel sunroof.

The new Holden Acadia is manufactured at General Motors' Spring Hill factory in Tennessee with components sourced from around the world. Holden's Australian engineering expertise was engaged throughout the vehicle's development to ensure that Acadia is comprehensively optimised for local conditions.

Full specifications and pricing will be released closer to launch.

