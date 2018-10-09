Log in
General Motors : Named EPA National Top 100 Green Power User

10/09/2018 | 10:23am EDT

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - General Motors Arlington Assembly has earned a spot on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Top 100 List of the largest green power users. The plant's No. 76 ranking in the Green Power Partnership recognizes GM's efforts to power all its global facilities with 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

'Receiving this recognition from the EPA is a true honor for the men and women at Arlington Assembly and UAW Local 276,' said Lamar Rucker, plant executive director at Arlington Assembly. 'We take great pride in responsibly building world-class vehicles for our customers around the globe.'

GM's Arlington Assembly will now run on 100 percent clean wind energy following the recent opening of the Cactus Flats Wind Farm. The 148-megawatt facility based in Concho County operates in partnership with Southern Power and General Mills.

'Renewable energy is an important part of GM's vision for a zero emissions future,' said Rob Threlkeld, global manager of Renewable Energy. 'The EPA's support and recognition sends a strong message that transitioning to renewables is good for business and the environment, and helps make a greener grid and cleaner energy more accessible for everyone.'

The energy sourced from Cactus Flats combined with power procured from the Los Mirasoles Wind Farm meets 100 percent of the electricity demand of 16 GM offices and facilities and more than 10,000 GM and GM subsidiary employees across Texas and the southeast U.S.

'The list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment,' said James Critchfield, program manager of the EPA's Green Power Partnership. 'EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment.'

Arlington Assembly has operated since 1954. It is currently the only GM facility in the world to produce GM's portfolio of full-size SUVs, including the award-winning Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon XL and Cadillac Escalade.

The assembly plant is one of 74 GM facilities recognized by the EPA for achieving the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry for reducing energy intensity by at least 10 percent within five years. According to the EPA, the plant's green power use of more than 104 million kilowatt-hours is equivalent to the annual electricity use of nearly 10,000 average American homes.

A decades-long approach to sourcing renewable energy has resulted in millions of dollars in savings for the company and further reductions of its environmental footprint. GM pledged to meet the electricity needs at all its global operations with renewable energy by 2050. By the end of 2018, GM will be about 20 percent of the way there.

In 2018, GM was the only automaker named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index for the fourth consecutive year and the World Index for the second year. The company shares best practices in renewable energy strategies with other companies and organizations so they too can reduce risk and energy costs.

About General Motors Co.- General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun, Wuling and Jiefang brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, and Maven, its personal mobility brand, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 14:22:16 UTC
