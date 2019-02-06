Log in
General Motors : Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

02/06/2019 | 03:10pm EST

GM will host a conference call for the investment community on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer questions related to the company's 2018 fourth quarter and full year business results. The format of the call will include a brief introduction followed by a question and answer session. The dial-in numbers are:

  • 888-808-8618 (U.S.)
  • +1-949-484-0645 (International/caller-paid)
  • Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes, but no sooner than 30 minutes, in advance to ensure you are connected to the call.

The press release, financial highlights, and presentation slides will be posted in the Earnings Releases section of our investor site at least 1 hour prior to the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on our investor website in the Events section.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST, February 6th, 2019 until 11:30 p.m. EST, February 13th, 2019. Dial 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international access) and enter conference ID number 4239087 to access the replay.

Additionally, a replay of the audio webcast will be available following the call.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 20:09:07 UTC
