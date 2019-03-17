Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Trump Again Criticizes GM's Plant Closure on Twitter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 09:04pm EDT

By Mike Colias

President Trump targeted General Motors Co. for a second straight day on Sunday, criticizing Chief Executive Mary Barra in a tweet for the recent closure of an Ohio assembly factory.

Mr. Trump, who is scheduled to visit Ohio this week, posted two tweets on Sunday, following a tweet Saturday, demanding GM reopen its Lordstown, Ohio, factory. The plant ended production this month, one of several factories in North America slated for closure by GM, as the Detroit car company adjusts to slowing demand for traditional sedans.

Mr. Trump said in a tweet Sunday evening that he spoke with Ms. Barra about the Lordstown plant. "I am not happy that it is closed when everything else in our Country is BOOMING," he said, adding that the CEO "blamed" the UAW union.

In a statement Sunday, GM said the future of the factories will be decided during negotiations on a new four-year contract with the UAW, which are scheduled to begin this summer.

A UAW spokesman said the union continues to be focused on its members and is "leaving no stone unturned" to keep the plants open.

Mr. Trump's renewed attacks come as the administration considers several key policy items that could affect the auto industry, including potential tariffs of up to 25% on imported cars that GM and other auto makers broadly oppose.

The president had eased pressure on GM in recent months, following a torrent of criticism in November after GM announced the closures and workforce cuts.

Ms. Barra has said the plant closings are part of a larger restructuring that will preserve cash and sustain profits through an expected downturn in U.S. vehicle sales and accelerate investment in electric and self-driving cars.

The auto maker is trying to shift more production to more profitable sport-utility vehicles and trucks as demand for sedans, like those built in Lordstown has slumped in the U.S.

GM's downsizing actions contrast with other car makers looking to expand their manufacturing operations in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said last month it would spend $4.5 billion to boost its factory output in Michigan, building a new assembly plant in Detroit to make Jeeps and adding 6,500 jobs to the state.

Toyota Motor Co. said last week it would increase its planned investment in its U.S. operations through 2021 by about one-third to nearly $13 billion to build more models and parts in the country.

President Trump praised Toyota's plans in a tweet -- "BIG NEWS for U.S. Auto Workers!" -- and said the investment was evidence that a trade agreement hammered out last year between the U.S., Canada and Mexico is fixing what he described as a "broken NAFTA deal."

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
09:52pGENERAL MOTORS : Trump wants GM CEO 'to do something quickly' to reopen Ohio pla..
RE
09:04pGENERAL MOTORS : Trump Again Criticizes GM's Plant Closure on Twitter
DJ
07:11pTHE LATEST : Trump talks to GM CEO about Ohio plant closure
AQ
05:47pGENERAL MOTORS : Trump calls GM's CEO in push to reopen Ohio auto plant
AQ
03/16GENERAL MOTORS : Trump Takes Aim at GM, Google in Saturday Tweets -- Update
DJ
03/16GENERAL MOTORS : Trump Takes Aim at GM, Google in Saturday Tweets
DJ
03/16GENERAL MOTORS : Trump urges General Motors to reopen Ohio plant in tweet
RE
03/15U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
RE
03/13UAW leader puts Detroit Three 'on notice' ahead of contract talks
RE
03/13GENERAL MOTORS : Ohio governor doesn't think GM will revive assembly plant
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 6,19
P/E ratio 2020 6,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 53 659 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.18%49 666
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.