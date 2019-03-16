Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Trump Takes Aim at GM, Google in Saturday Tweets -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- President Trump took a swipe at a pair of corporate giants on Saturday as part of his continuing push to have U.S. companies boost their employment and production activities domestically.

In a first tweet, Mr. Trump called on General Motors Co. to "act quickly" to reopen its now-defunct Lordstown, Ohio, plant as a means of boosting domestic profits.

GM announced in November that it would cut up to 14,800 jobs and close four U.S. plants as well as one in Ontario, Canada. It closed its Lordstown plant last week as part of a major overhaul that will focus on making trucks, SUVs and electric and autonomous vehicles.

"Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!" Mr. Trump wrote. "Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!"

GM declined to comment.

GM's planned restructuring could have political reverberations in 2020. Michigan and Ohio are swing states that could prove critical in Mr. Trump's re-election bid. His advisers are banking on job growth and a strong economy to help drive the effort, and moves such as GM's could undermine that.

Mr. Trump will travel to Ohio on Wednesday to highlight his investments in military spending with a visit to a tank-manufacturing facility, and to raise money for his re-election bid.

In another tweet, Mr. Trump accused Alphabet Inc.'s Google of "helping China and their military." His comments follow testimony by Marine Gen. Joe Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who told the Senate Armed Services Committee last week that Google, by trying to increase its business in China, was working indirectly or even directly counter to U.S. interests.

"The work that Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military," Gen. Dunford told the committee.

Mr. Trump has frequently criticized Google and other web giants for a "bias" toward Democrats -- an allegation he reiterated in his tweet on Saturday.

"Google is helping China and their military, but not the U.S. Terrible!" he said. "The good news is that they helped Crooked Hillary Clinton, and not Trump....and how did that turn out?"

Google said in a statement it isn't working with the Chinese military. "We are working with the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, in many areas including cybersecurity, recruiting and healthcare."

The president was at the White House and had no public events on Saturday.

--Mike Colias contributed to this article.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.19% 1190.3 Delayed Quote.13.91%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.11% 38.07 Delayed Quote.13.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
08:57pGENERAL MOTORS : Trump Takes Aim at GM, Google in Saturday Tweets -- Update
DJ
08:24pGENERAL MOTORS : Trump Takes Aim at GM, Google in Saturday Tweets
DJ
06:00pGENERAL MOTORS : Trump urges General Motors to reopen Ohio plant in tweet
RE
03/15U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
RE
03/13UAW leader puts Detroit Three 'on notice' ahead of contract talks
RE
03/13GENERAL MOTORS : Ohio governor doesn't think GM will revive assembly plant
AQ
03/13FORD MOTOR : says cutting U.S. salaried jobs, doesn't say how many
RE
03/12GENERAL MOTORS : Self-driving test vehicle added to auto history museum
AQ
03/12GENERAL MOTORS : History attraction collection gets self-driving test vehicle
AQ
03/11GENERAL MOTORS : GM's Cruise Unit to Add Hundreds of Workers Over Next Nine Mont..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 6,19
P/E ratio 2020 6,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 53 659 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.18%49 666
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.