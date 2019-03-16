Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Trump urges General Motors to reopen Ohio plant in tweet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 06:00pm EDT
Employees watch as the last Chevrolet Cruze rolls off the assembly line at the General Motors Co assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co to reopen Ohio plant in a tweet on Saturday, ten days after the plant made its last Chevrolet Cruze.

The last Cruze rolled off the assembly line a week ago Wednesday at GM's plant in Lordstown, Ohio, the first of five plants in North America to end production this year and ending U.S. production of the Cruze.

In a tweet, Trump said "Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!"

Trump added "Toyota is investing 13.5 $Billion in U.S., others likewise. G.M. MUST ACT QUICKLY. Time is of the essence!"

Over five years Toyota plans to invest nearly $13 billion.

GM did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Saturday.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
06:00pGENERAL MOTORS : Trump urges General Motors to reopen Ohio plant in tweet
RE
03/15U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
RE
03/13UAW leader puts Detroit Three 'on notice' ahead of contract talks
RE
03/13GENERAL MOTORS : Ohio governor doesn't think GM will revive assembly plant
AQ
03/13FORD MOTOR : says cutting U.S. salaried jobs, doesn't say how many
RE
03/12GENERAL MOTORS : Self-driving test vehicle added to auto history museum
AQ
03/12GENERAL MOTORS : History attraction collection gets self-driving test vehicle
AQ
03/11GENERAL MOTORS : GM's Cruise Unit to Add Hundreds of Workers Over Next Nine Mont..
DJ
03/11Trump budget proposes ending electric vehicle tax credit
RE
03/11GENERAL MOTORS : UAW chief raises strike pay, issues warning to automakers
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 833 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 6,19
P/E ratio 2020 6,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 53 659 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,4 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.18%49 666
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.