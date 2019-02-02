Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : says in talks to invest $2.73 billion in Brazil till 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 05:54pm EST
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Saturday it is negotiating "feasibility conditions" to invest 10 billion reais ($2.73 billion) in Brazil from 2020 to 2024, after having warned last month that new investments would depend on returning to profit.

The automaker also said it is completing an investment plan of 13 billion reais between 2014 and 2019.

"As market leaders, we are taking on the responsibility of facing the challenges of competitiveness that the industry is experiencing in order to make a sustainable future possible for our businesses and the proper return to shareholders," said Carlos Zarlenga, chief executive of GM Mercosul, in a statement.

"We continue to work with unions, dealers, suppliers and the government in order to enable this new and additional 10 billion reais investment in the factories of São Caetano do Sul and São José dos Campos," he added.

Newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday that General Motors Co was in talks to invest 9 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in the state of Sao Paulo over the next three years in return for tax incentives.

GM has in recent weeks warned its employees in Brazil that "sacrifices" would be necessary for the company to return to profit in the country, raising concerns about layoffs or shuttered assembly lines. Last month, the carmaker told public officials and unions it was in talks with Sao Paulo state about tax incentives.

Valor reported that GM would invest in its product line until 2022, and then the following year, the company would start to enjoy tax rebates. Valor, which also reported that GM's losses in Brazil last year totaled 1 billion reais despite being the country's market leader, did not specify the exact amount GM would expect to generate in tax incentives.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Alistair Bell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
05:54pGENERAL MOTORS : says in talks to invest $2.73 billion in Brazil till 2024
RE
01:33pTAKE FIVE : Dogs and Pigs - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
08:31aGENERAL MOTORS : GM plant closings will hit parts suppliers far and wide
AQ
02/01GENERAL MOTORS : GM to Cut 4,000 Jobs Next Week, Sources Say -- CNBC
DJ
02/01Toyota, Fiat report fall in U.S. auto sales in January
RE
02/01Toyota, Fiat report fall in U.S. auto sales in January
RE
02/01Canada auto sales drop 7.3 percent in January, Toyota sales rise 14 percent
RE
02/01Take Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
02/01GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : annual earnings release
01/31GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 145 B
EBIT 2018 10 366 M
Net income 2018 8 284 M
Finance 2018 5 435 M
Yield 2018 4,04%
P/E ratio 2018 7,80
P/E ratio 2019 6,36
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 54 734 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 44,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.93%54 734
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%198 260
VOLKSWAGEN7.66%87 000
DAIMLER15.51%64 980
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.87%55 253
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD15.89%53 667
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.