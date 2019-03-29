Hagens Berman: Judge Gives Nod to State Consumer-Rights Claims in Class-Action Lawsuit Representing Corvette Z06 Owners

A federal judge gave a nod to several state consumer-rights claims
pertaining to warranty and fraud in a class-action
lawsuit filed against General Motors regarding its Corvette Z06
vehicles that attorneys say were knowingly sold with a defective cooling
system that causes the engine to overheat unexpectedly and makes the car
unsuitable for track use, despite the automaker’s promises of a
track-proven racecar, according to Hagens Berman.
Law firms Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen, the Miller Law Firm, and Schuler
Halvorsen Weisser Zoller Overbeck also represent the vehicle owners who
say that GM sold more than 30,000 affected Corvette Z06 cars that it
knew were defective.
Judge Victoria A. Robert issued the order Mar. 29, 2019 upholding the
rights of plaintiffs under various state laws in California, Colorado,
Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri,
Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia
and Washington. The 70 remaining claims fall into two major categories:
warranty claims and fraud claims.
“We look forward to continuing to represent the classes of consumers in
this case and fighting for their rights against General Motors,” said
Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman. “We believe those who
purchased the affected Corvette Z06 so-called ‘track cars’ were severely
shortchanged and GM owes them answers after failing to live up to
deliver on the racecar hype it created.”
The defect at the center of the lawsuit manifests after less than 15
minutes of track driving, when affected Corvette Z06 models overheat and
causes the car to enter limp mode due to a defective cooling system.
When the vehicle enters limp mode its power and speed are “drastically
reduced,” creating an incredibly dangerous situation when surrounded by
other speeding cars, the lawsuit says. Owners report they have
experienced limp mode also while on public roadways.
“Accepting as true Plaintiffs’ allegations, the Court finds that
Plaintiffs plausibly allege their cars are not fit for the ordinary
purpose of providing safe and reliable transportation on public roads
and safe and reliable use on race tracks,” the order states.
Judge Robert upheld fraudulent concealment claims, stating, “In fact,
accepting as true Plaintiffs’ allegations regarding the frequency in
which the Z06 overheats and enters Limp Mode when used on the track, and
in light of how rigorously [Corvette’s chief engineer, Tadge] Juechter
says GM track-tests the car, it would be implausible to infer that GM
was not aware of the car’s alleged defective cooling system as a result
of its testing.” Judge Robert also upheld claims that GM had a duty to
disclose the defect and likely had knowledge prior to sale.
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages as well as injunctive relief for GM’s
misconduct related to the design, manufacture, marketing, sale and lease
of affected vehicles.
