Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP : Announces the Filing of a Consumer Class Action Lawsuit Against General Motors, LLC for Defective Transmissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against General Motors, LLC (“GM”) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The case is captioned Ray v. General Motors, LLC, Case No. 19-cv-11808-DML-SDD and is filed on behalf of all persons in the United States who purchased, leased or own the following Class Vehicles equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission:

  • Chevrolet Silverado (2015-2019);
  • Chevrolet Colorado (2017-2019);
  • Chevrolet Corvette (2015-2019);
  • Chevrolet Camaro (2016-2019);
  • Cadillac Escalade (2015-2019);
  • Cadillac Escalade ESV (2015-2019);
  • Cadillac ATS, ATS-V, CTS, CT6, and CTS-V (2016-2019);
  • GMC Sierra (2015-2019);
  • GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, and Yukon Denali XL (2015 – 2019); and
  • GMC Canyon (2017-2019).

Owners or Lessees of Class Vehicles, who wish to discuss their legal rights or interests are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 (toll free) or (610) 667-7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com. For additional information please visit: https://www.ktmc.com/general-motors-faulty-transmission.

The complaint alleges that the eight-speed transmissions in the Class Vehicles are defective. Between 2015 and 2019, certain of the Class Vehicles above were designed, manufactured, marketed, distributed, warranted, and sold by GM were assembled with either of two GM-manufactured eight-speed automatic transmissions: model 8L90 or 8L45. According to the complaint, neither of the transmissions functions properly or safely. The transmissions, among other things, hesitate, shake, shudder, buck, kick, jerk, harshly engage, or shift when the automatic transmission changes gears. The problems occur whether the vehicle is accelerating or decelerating, while staying in a single gear, or when not actively shifting gears.

Despite knowledge of the transmission defect, GM has continued to manufacture and sell the vehicles equipped with the eight-speed transmission. As a result of the unsafe conditions created by the defective transmissions, the complaint seeks damages and equitable relief.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
02:49pGENERAL MOTORS : Canada opens probe into 250,000 GM pickups, SUVs over brake per..
RE
02:30pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces the Filing of a Consumer Class Ac..
BU
01:04pSouth Korean brands again sweep J.D. Power's U.S. initial quality survey
RE
09:40aGENERAL MOTORS : GM seeks to avoid Takata recalls for fourth straight year
AQ
09:01aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Issues Reminder Regarding Warrant Expiration
PR
06/18GENERAL MOTORS : GM Terminated the Hummer. Will it Be Back?
DJ
06/18GENERAL MOTORS : Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC
AQ
06/14VW's Tennessee workers vote against union representation
RE
06/14GENERAL MOTORS : Jaidah Automotive, ACDelco honour customers
AQ
06/14GENERAL MOTORS : Holden refines and toughens MY20 Colorado
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 920 M
Net income 2019 8 693 M
Finance 2019 6 183 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 5,83
P/E ratio 2020 6,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 50 339 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION8.04%47 800
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.72%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN3.17%79 799
DAIMLER AG5.99%56 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.21%44 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About