Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP : Announces the Filing of a Consumer Class Action Lawsuit Against General Motors, LLC for Defective Transmissions

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against General Motors, LLC (“GM”) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The case is captioned Ray v. General Motors, LLC, Case No. 19-cv-11808-DML-SDD and is filed on behalf of all persons in the United States who purchased, leased or own the following Class Vehicles equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission:

Chevrolet Silverado (2015-2019);

Chevrolet Colorado (2017-2019);

Chevrolet Corvette (2015-2019);

Chevrolet Camaro (2016-2019);

Cadillac Escalade (2015-2019);

Cadillac Escalade ESV (2015-2019);

Cadillac ATS, ATS-V, CTS, CT6, and CTS-V (2016-2019);

GMC Sierra (2015-2019);

GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, and Yukon Denali XL (2015 – 2019); and

GMC Canyon (2017-2019).

Owners or Lessees of Class Vehicles, who wish to discuss their legal rights or interests are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 (toll free) or (610) 667-7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com. For additional information please visit: https://www.ktmc.com/general-motors-faulty-transmission.

The complaint alleges that the eight-speed transmissions in the Class Vehicles are defective. Between 2015 and 2019, certain of the Class Vehicles above were designed, manufactured, marketed, distributed, warranted, and sold by GM were assembled with either of two GM-manufactured eight-speed automatic transmissions: model 8L90 or 8L45. According to the complaint, neither of the transmissions functions properly or safely. The transmissions, among other things, hesitate, shake, shudder, buck, kick, jerk, harshly engage, or shift when the automatic transmission changes gears. The problems occur whether the vehicle is accelerating or decelerating, while staying in a single gear, or when not actively shifting gears.

Despite knowledge of the transmission defect, GM has continued to manufacture and sell the vehicles equipped with the eight-speed transmission. As a result of the unsafe conditions created by the defective transmissions, the complaint seeks damages and equitable relief.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

