GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION (GM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/27 10:00:43 pm
37.69 USD   +4.84%
03:56aU.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
03:54aU.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
RE
02:27aMexico Pact Eases Car Makers' Concerns
DJ
News 
Mexico Pact Eases Car Makers' Concerns

Mexico Pact Eases Car Makers' Concerns

0
08/28/2018 | 02:27am CEST

By Chester Dawson and Mike Colias

President Trump's new free trade pact with Mexico would overhaul the rules for cars built across the region, but it already is helping to ease concerns across the auto industry about a prolonged trade battle between the neighboring nations.

The U.S.-Mexico deal, reached Monday to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, requires a greater portion of a car be built in the U.S. or Mexico to qualify for free trade. Auto makers also will have to ensure 40% to 45% of that vehicle's content is produced by workers earning a wage of at least $16 an hour, a provision aimed at tilting more work toward the U.S. to generate manufacturing jobs.

Auto industry manufacturers that don't meet these requirements will pay a 2.5% tariff on vehicles crossing the border.

The deal helps provide some clarity for auto makers and parts suppliers bracing for the worst, after Mr. Trump had threatened to terminate the 24-year-old trade pact. But it also leaves unanswered questions over whether Canada -- a major manufacturer of U.S.-sold cars -- will go along with the deal. Mr. Trump has said he would impose tariffs on Canadian auto imports if he can't reach acceptable terms in future negotiations.

Auto makers, while facing stiffer requirements on content and labor, were cautiously optimistic the deal could pave the way for a broader agreement with Canada.

"We are optimistic that the new agreement will maintain and encourage the ongoing competitiveness of the United States and North American auto industries," said Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents the Big Three U.S. auto makers.

Shares of General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV rallied on news of the deal, with GM and FCA shares gaining nearly 5% and Ford nearly 3% Monday.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a broader lobbying group for a dozen of the largest domestic and foreign car makers, said it was "pleased to hear that the U.S. and Mexico have reached a consensus on several issues, including automotive rules of origin."

The United Auto Workers, which represents workers at the Detroit car makers, said in a joint statement with four other labor unions that the negotiations were "on track," but more steps were needed to lift worker wages and reduce outsourcing of U.S. manufacturing jobs.

A trade group representing the foreign-based brands and car parts suppliers, however, criticized the Trump administration for not including Canada in the negotiated deal.

About 2.3 million vehicles sold in the U.S. last year were built in Mexico, according to LMC Automotive. An additional 1.8 million came from factories in Canada. Together, the two countries built nearly a quarter of U.S.-sold cars and trucks in 2017.

The Trump administration said the agreement will help to spur "billions" in new auto-manufacturing investment in the U.S., although some industry analysts are skeptical it will have such a drastic impact. The deal is subject to congressional approval before being implemented. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters he hoped to include Canada but held out the possibility it would be sent to Congress as a bilateral accord.

Since the formation of Nafta in the 1990s, the auto industry has invested tens of billions of dollars in new factories in Mexico, taking advantage of low labor costs to use the country as an export hub for shipment of vehicles to the U.S. and markets abroad.

Auto parts suppliers also have shifted production south of the border to maximize the benefit of tariff-free provisions and locate closer to car company factories. Suppliers finding it difficult to meet the new content or wage requirements could move some work back to the U.S., analysts say.

The biggest lobby for auto-parts suppliers said it was encouraged by the outlines of the deal. "There are companies that are going to have challenges, but given time those can be resolved," said Ann Wilson, senior vice president at the Washington-based Motor Equipment & Manufacturers Association.

Kristin Dziczek, an industry expert at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich., said the bulk of vehicles sold in the U.S. by GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler are made in North America.

"This is mostly positive news for the [Detroit] Big 3," she said. "There are just a handful of vehicles below that 40% or 45% threshold for wages that are imported to the U.S. from Mexico," such as Honda HR-V and Nissan Sentra, she said.

Warren Browne, a Detroit-area consultant and former GM executive, said it is unlikely the new rules will prod the auto industry into shifting more jobs and production to the U.S. A 2.5% tariff for vehicle imports from Mexico could easily be absorbed and most companies would continue to base their sourcing decisions on labor costs and logistics, he said.

