Polar Vortex Strains Systems; General Motors Halts Factories -- 2nd Update

By Douglas Belkin and Erin Ailworth

Auto makers closed factories, airlines canceled thousands of additional flights and energy providers urged customers to turn down their thermostats as the Midwest continued to grapple Thursday with deadly Arctic temperatures.

At least eight deaths have been linked to the polar freeze, including a University of Iowa student found dead Wednesday and a 55-year-old Milwaukee man who died shoveling snow.

Temperatures again flirted with or reached record lows, dropping into the negative 20s Fahrenheit in Chicago on Thursday morning. Windchills were closer to negative 50.

An explosion and fire at a natural-gas facility Wednesday morning in Michigan, combined with record high demand, rippled through the state, forcing the shutdown of many auto plants and calls for consumers to cut back their usage.

General Motors Co. said it halted production at 13 plants served by Consumers Energy Corp. in Michigan, after a fire at one of the utility's facilities and strains on the natural gas supply. Ford Motor Co. said it reduced temperatures at some plants and halted some energy-intensive processes. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it canceled shifts at two plants and put the next shift on hold.

Consumers Energy said the fire occurred Wednesday at its main storage facility in Macomb County. It said it tapped into emergency reserve supplies to help meet the demand for natural gas, but needed help from its customers to reduce their consumption.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for residents to turn down thermostats to 65 degrees through noon Friday due to extremely high demand, "so we can all get through this with minimal harm."

Goebel Bartley, 79 years old, said he dropped the thermostat in his Livonia, Mich., condominium to 64 degrees from his usual 68 or 69 and put on an extra sweater in response to the plea. He said he grew up in eastern Kentucky in homes sometimes heated with coal stoves.

"If someone didn't sit up through the night and keep the fire going when you woke up in the morning the water bucket was frozen, so compared to that 64 degrees is not a hardship for me," he said.

The auto makers were among dozens of commercial customers -- including Michigan State University -- that heeded the utility's call Wednesday to reduce their natural-gas consumption. Still, the cut back wasn't enough, so the utility asked the governor's office to make the statewide appeal, Consumers Energy Chief Executive Patti Poppe said during a media conference call Thursday.

Ms. Poppe said the utility recorded record demand Wednesday of 3.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas moving through its system, beyond the previous high of 3 billion. A typical cold winter day generates about 2.5 billion cubic feet of demand, she said. The appeals for reduced use cut demand by 10%, she said, and no residential customers lost heat because of the disruption.

"The actions that people took made a difference," Ms. Poppe said. "It worked."

Mark McDonald, president of NatGas Consultants in Boston, said gas has to be kept above freezing to move through pipes and into homes. The system is generally designed to handle temperatures as low as zero, but when it drops well below that for any length of time problems are inevitable.

Water in aging natural-gas pipes, even those buried underground, can freeze, causing backups, leaks and explosions.

"When you get into extremes like this, now you're pushing the level of what the system is designed for," said Mr. McDonald. "We didn't design the system to deal with North Pole weather."

The U.S. Postal Service said it would again suspend delivery service in certain locations "to ensure the safety and well-being" of employees. Disruptions Thursday included parts of Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The weather was also still scuttling air travel, with more than 2,100 flights canceled, including over 1,400 cancellations at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Thursday.

American Airlines Group Inc. said it was using tanker trucks to fuel the planes that are still taking off at O'Hare, since the in-ground fuel system isn't working due to the cold.

United Continental Holdings Inc. said some of its inbound flights in Chicago are carrying extra fuel to reduce the need to load more fuel at O'Hare.

One of the coldest places in the U.S. was International Falls, Minn., where the temperature fell to minus 45, said Gino Izzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In Minneapolis, Hennepin Healthcare has seen 22 cases of frostbite since last Friday, according to spokeswoman Christine Hill. "People are coming in with blistering and some pain," she said.

At the airport in Duluth, Minn., where temperatures dipped to minus 31 Thursday morning, attendants at the gate advised passengers to wear jackets, hats and mittens even for the few minutes walking on the jet bridge.

Tallie Sertich, 38 years old, said she spent most of the last two days inside in her pajamas and a full-length down robe. "We had frost on the inside of the windows. I've never seen that," she said.

Emily Kalligher and her 13-year-old son, Max, were headed from their home in Duluth to Paris and then Spain, where Max was set to play soccer. "It's a good time to get out of town," said Ms. Kalligher.

--Alison Sider contributed to this article.

Write to Douglas Belkin at doug.belkin@wsj.com and Erin Ailworth at Erin.Ailworth@wsj.com