Generation Bio to Present at 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

08/05/2020 | 06:31am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, today announced that management will present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.generationbio.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Generation Bio
Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company’s efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio’s mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com

Contact:

Investors
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com
910-777-3049

Media
Stephanie Simon
Ten Bridge Communications
stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-581-9333


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
